$200M SPAC Targets Crypto, Web3, and Blockchain Firms

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 23:29
MemeCore
M$0.52751+27.62%
U
U$0.01312+45.77%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004998-5.82%
Movement
MOVE$0.1209-3.89%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133128-5.78%

Quick Highlights

  • SPAC seeks $200M IPO to target Web3 and crypto infrastructure firms
  • Investors can redeem shares if no deal closes within 24 months
  • Focus on wallets, DeFi, tokenization, and Bitcoin infrastructure

Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Files for $200M SPAC IPO to Target Crypto Firms

Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd. has filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering (IPO).

The company, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) registered in the Cayman Islands, aims to raise $200 million and merge with or acquire a business in the fast-growing world of digital assets, Web3, blockchain infrastructure, and fintech.

$200M IPO Plan to Back Crypto and Web3 Growth

Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition intends to sell 20 million shares at $10 each, giving public investors the option to redeem shares if they disagree with the eventual merger.

If no acquisition is completed within 24 months, the SPAC will liquidate and return the funds from its trust account.

The leadership team brings deep expertise in crypto and finance:

  • Ryan Gentry, formerly of Lightning Labs and Multicoin Capital, will serve as CEO.
  • James DeAngelis, with financial management experience at Kroll and Verus Analytics, will serve as CFO.

The board also includes specialists in crypto infrastructure, energy, and investments—areas seen as vital to scaling digital assets globally.

Focus Areas: From Wallets to Tokenization

Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has outlined its core investment priorities:

  • Wallets, exchanges, and secure asset custody solutions
  • DeFi platforms and blockchain-based payment systems
  • Asset tokenization and blockchain-native financial services
  • Infrastructure for Bitcoin, stablecoins, and tokenized assets

The move reflects growing institutional interest in blockchain-backed services as the U.S. market prepares for a new wave of crypto-native public companies.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10800/new-200-m-spac-to-target-crypto-web3-and-blockchain-infrastructure

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001203-3.60%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002673-3.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258-4.76%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00748+5.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

PANews reported on August 29th that according to The Crypto Basic, Japanese gaming giant Gumi Inc. announced plans to purchase 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP as part of its efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company issued a press release today announcing the development following a decision made at a recent board meeting. Notably, the gaming company will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period between September 2025 and February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi emphasized that the planned purchase is a strategic move designed to enable it to participate in XRP’s ecosystem. Earlier in June, it was reported that Gumi spent about US$6.99 million to buy 80,352 bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1208-3.97%
XRP
XRP$2.8191-5.31%
Particl
PART$0.1866-0.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:57
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

A Bitcoin whale sold 1,000 BTC and bought ETH two days later.