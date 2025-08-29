$200M SPAC Targets Crypto, Web3, and Blockchain Firms

Quick Highlights

SPAC seeks $200M IPO to target Web3 and crypto infrastructure firms

Investors can redeem shares if no deal closes within 24 months

Focus on wallets, DeFi, tokenization, and Bitcoin infrastructure

Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Files for $200M SPAC IPO to Target Crypto Firms

Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd. has filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering (IPO).

The company, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) registered in the Cayman Islands, aims to raise $200 million and merge with or acquire a business in the fast-growing world of digital assets, Web3, blockchain infrastructure, and fintech.

$200M IPO Plan to Back Crypto and Web3 Growth

Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition intends to sell 20 million shares at $10 each, giving public investors the option to redeem shares if they disagree with the eventual merger.

If no acquisition is completed within 24 months, the SPAC will liquidate and return the funds from its trust account.

The leadership team brings deep expertise in crypto and finance:

, formerly of Lightning Labs and Multicoin Capital, will serve as CEO. James DeAngelis, with financial management experience at Kroll and Verus Analytics, will serve as CFO.

The board also includes specialists in crypto infrastructure, energy, and investments—areas seen as vital to scaling digital assets globally.

Focus Areas: From Wallets to Tokenization

Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has outlined its core investment priorities:

Wallets, exchanges, and secure asset custody solutions

DeFi platforms and blockchain-based payment systems

Asset tokenization and blockchain-native financial services

Infrastructure for Bitcoin, stablecoins, and tokenized assets

The move reflects growing institutional interest in blockchain-backed services as the U.S. market prepares for a new wave of crypto-native public companies.