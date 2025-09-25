The post 2025-2026 NBA Preview: Atlantic Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TORONTO, CANADA – FEBRUARY 4: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks puts a pass around Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors during first half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on February 4, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025-2026 NBA season is less than a month away, so let’s get into some division previews. Today, it’s the Atlantic Division. Boston Celtics With Jayson Tatum out for at least the majority of the season with an Achilles tear suffered in last season’s playoffs, the Celtics are entering this season with less emphasis on winning a championship, and a bigger priority on shaving their books. During the offseason, Boston unloaded several big contracts, including both Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, to save money, and set themselves up for the long-term. It’s not a bad strategy, especially if the organization doesn’t believe in its own championship chances this year. With the Celtics having control of their own draft pick, it would even behoove them to put less emphasis on winning, and more on player development, even if that comes at the expense of fan interest for a year. Brooklyn Nets Let’s not beat around the bush here. The Nets are going to be bad. Very, very bad. But that’s by design. They chose five players in the first round of the draft, accepted a downgrade from Cam Johnson to Michael Porter Jr, and have seemingly resigned themselves to the inescapable fact that rebuilding takes time. As such, it’s all about figuring out the mainstays. Who do the Nets believe can be good… The post 2025-2026 NBA Preview: Atlantic Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TORONTO, CANADA – FEBRUARY 4: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks puts a pass around Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors during first half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on February 4, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025-2026 NBA season is less than a month away, so let’s get into some division previews. Today, it’s the Atlantic Division. Boston Celtics With Jayson Tatum out for at least the majority of the season with an Achilles tear suffered in last season’s playoffs, the Celtics are entering this season with less emphasis on winning a championship, and a bigger priority on shaving their books. During the offseason, Boston unloaded several big contracts, including both Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, to save money, and set themselves up for the long-term. It’s not a bad strategy, especially if the organization doesn’t believe in its own championship chances this year. With the Celtics having control of their own draft pick, it would even behoove them to put less emphasis on winning, and more on player development, even if that comes at the expense of fan interest for a year. Brooklyn Nets Let’s not beat around the bush here. The Nets are going to be bad. Very, very bad. But that’s by design. They chose five players in the first round of the draft, accepted a downgrade from Cam Johnson to Michael Porter Jr, and have seemingly resigned themselves to the inescapable fact that rebuilding takes time. As such, it’s all about figuring out the mainstays. Who do the Nets believe can be good…

2025-2026 NBA Preview: Atlantic Division

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 17:58
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016058-5.59%
SQUID MEME
GAME$34.8968+5.53%
The Arena
ARENA$0.008833-20.53%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9517-10.98%
GET
GET$0.005196-6.69%

TORONTO, CANADA – FEBRUARY 4: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks puts a pass around Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors during first half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on February 4, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2025-2026 NBA season is less than a month away, so let’s get into some division previews.

Today, it’s the Atlantic Division.

Boston Celtics

With Jayson Tatum out for at least the majority of the season with an Achilles tear suffered in last season’s playoffs, the Celtics are entering this season with less emphasis on winning a championship, and a bigger priority on shaving their books.

During the offseason, Boston unloaded several big contracts, including both Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, to save money, and set themselves up for the long-term. It’s not a bad strategy, especially if the organization doesn’t believe in its own championship chances this year.

With the Celtics having control of their own draft pick, it would even behoove them to put less emphasis on winning, and more on player development, even if that comes at the expense of fan interest for a year.

Brooklyn Nets

Let’s not beat around the bush here. The Nets are going to be bad. Very, very bad. But that’s by design. They chose five players in the first round of the draft, accepted a downgrade from Cam Johnson to Michael Porter Jr, and have seemingly resigned themselves to the inescapable fact that rebuilding takes time.

As such, it’s all about figuring out the mainstays. Who do the Nets believe can be good enough to play invaluable minutes for them when they do get good again, years down the line?

Almost more so than the players, the focus should be on the decisions made the front office after the conclusion of this season.

New York Knicks

One major point of criticism last season for the Knicks was a lack of depth, with former head coach Tom Thibodeau playing all five starters over 35 minutes per game.

With Mike Brown now roaming the sidelines, and the organization having gone out of its way to acquire players of quality to load up the bench, such as Malcolm Brogdon, Guerschon Yabusele, and Jordan Clarkson, there is a world wherein New York could find their way back to the Finals after 26 years.

Utilizing Karl-Anthony Towns more during the regular season, and saving Jalen Brunson as much as possible, would clearly behoove these Knicks, if they wish to enter the postseason as dangerous as they possibly could be.

Philadelphia 76ers

It might seem uninspiring to shrug, and just go “I have no idea”, but that would also be a fair approach. Joel Embiid, the former MVP, remains a threat to miss a ton of time, as is the case with Paul George.

Therefore, focus this season must be on the more available, and younger, core of players. Tyrese Maxey should now, clearly, be the focal point of the team, with Jared McCain, V.J. Edgecombe, and – potentially – Quentin Grimes getting the biggest share of the available touches.

This team needs more roster symmetry, however, and depending where they sit near the trade deadline, it’s difficult to imagine they’ll end the season with the same roster as they enter it with.

Toronto Raptors

Last season was a nightmare for Toronto on so many fronts, particularly from an injury perspective. They entered the year with a group of players that theoretically fit well together, but they simply didn’t get a ton of minutes together.

Now, they’re adding Brandon Ingram to the mix, and a Top 10 draft pick in Collin Murray-Boyles. How they’ll mix and match those situations remains to be seen, but make no mistake: Toronto have ungodly depth at the forward positions this year, which tends to be a good thing.

This year also smells like a revenge season for Immanuel Quickley, who missed a ton of time last season, and was broadly disregarded by fans. The point guard now has more passing targets than ever before, and can still call his own number whenever he needs to.

Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mortenjensen/2025/09/25/2025-2026-nba-preview-atlantic-division/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,361.31-1.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08198-4.02%
Triathon
GROW$0.0262-10.27%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Democratic senators are seeking an investigation into potential ethics violations involving Trump administration officials in relation to significant cryptocurrency deals and national security.  The inquiry follows a New York Times report that highlighted two multibillion-dollar transactions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which raised alarms over the US decision to allow the Emirates to import […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.52-2.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.12899-7.95%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/25 18:00
Share
Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own

TLDR: Capital Group boosted its Metaplanet stake to 11.45%, making it the new top shareholder. Filing shows Capital Group owns 129,918,500 shares, overtaking National Financial Services. Metaplanet confirmed the change in a filing with Japan’s Kanto Local Finance Bureau on Sept. 25. President Simon Gerovich said Capital Group’s position is valued near $500 million. Metaplanet’s [...] The post Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own appeared first on Blockonomi.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00549-0.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000315+36.95%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/25 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered

CAD down marginally into the BoC rate decision – Scotiabank