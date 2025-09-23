The post 21Shares Dogecoin ETF listed on DTCC under ticker TDOG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways 21Shares has listed a Dogecoin ETF on the DTCC under the ticker TDOG. This is one of the first ETFs providing exposure to Dogecoin, going beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum-focused products. 21Shares, a Swiss asset management firm specializing in crypto exchange-traded products, has listed its Dogecoin ETF on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation under the ticker TDOG today. The development comes amid an accelerated approval process for crypto-related ETFs under President Trump’s administration, which has shown support for cryptocurrency innovation. The DTCC listing enables the ETF to provide investors exposure to Dogecoin’s price movements without requiring direct ownership of the underlying cryptocurrency, following the structure that made Bitcoin ETFs successful in 2024. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/21shares-dogecoin-etf-listed-dtcc-tdog/The post 21Shares Dogecoin ETF listed on DTCC under ticker TDOG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways 21Shares has listed a Dogecoin ETF on the DTCC under the ticker TDOG. This is one of the first ETFs providing exposure to Dogecoin, going beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum-focused products. 21Shares, a Swiss asset management firm specializing in crypto exchange-traded products, has listed its Dogecoin ETF on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation under the ticker TDOG today. The development comes amid an accelerated approval process for crypto-related ETFs under President Trump’s administration, which has shown support for cryptocurrency innovation. The DTCC listing enables the ETF to provide investors exposure to Dogecoin’s price movements without requiring direct ownership of the underlying cryptocurrency, following the structure that made Bitcoin ETFs successful in 2024. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/21shares-dogecoin-etf-listed-dtcc-tdog/

21Shares Dogecoin ETF listed on DTCC under ticker TDOG

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:38
Key Takeaways

  • 21Shares has listed a Dogecoin ETF on the DTCC under the ticker TDOG.
  • This is one of the first ETFs providing exposure to Dogecoin, going beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum-focused products.

21Shares, a Swiss asset management firm specializing in crypto exchange-traded products, has listed its Dogecoin ETF on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation under the ticker TDOG today.

The development comes amid an accelerated approval process for crypto-related ETFs under President Trump’s administration, which has shown support for cryptocurrency innovation.

The DTCC listing enables the ETF to provide investors exposure to Dogecoin’s price movements without requiring direct ownership of the underlying cryptocurrency, following the structure that made Bitcoin ETFs successful in 2024.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/21shares-dogecoin-etf-listed-dtcc-tdog/

