21Shares Launches 21Shares dYdX ETP to Further Expand Its European Offering

PANews reported on September 11th that 21Shares AG, a crypto-asset ETP issuer, announced the launch of the 21Shares dYdX ETP (ticker: DYDX) on Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam, with a 2.5% fee. The launch of DYDX brings 21Shares' product line in Europe to 48 crypto-asset ETPs. The 21Shares dYdX ETP is 100% physically backed and tracks the performance of DYDX.

