21Shares Launches DYDX ETP: New Opportunities for Institutional Access to On-Chain Derivatives

21Shares, one of the leading European issuers of cryptocurrency-related financial products, has announced the launch of the 21Shares DYDX Exchange-Traded Product (ETP).



This new regulated and physically-backed instrument offers institutional investors secure and compliant access to DYDX (ticker: DYDX), the native token that powers the dYdX Chain. The launch was made possible with the support of the dYdX Treasury subDAO and its operator, kpk.

dYdX: A Protagonist in Decentralized Derivatives

With over 1.4 trillion dollars in cumulative trading volume, dYdX confirms itself as the most mature and operational decentralized derivatives protocol globally, serving more than 230 perpetual markets. The new 21Shares DYDX ETP represents a bridge between traditional and decentralized finance, offering institutional allocators a regulated and reliable pathway to the rapidly growing on-chain derivatives market.

Compliance, Security, and Reliability

21Shares has led every phase of the process, from product design to regulatory approvals, up to the stock exchange listing, to ensure seamless integration into institutional trading environments.



Thanks to its experience as one of the leading ETP issuers in Europe, 21Shares offers professional investors access to DYDX with the highest standards of compliance, security, and operational reliability.

According to Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares, “The 21Shares dYdX ETP is a natural addition to our product range, offering investors institutional-level access to one of the first decentralized exchanges to offer perpetual contracts.



This launch marks a pivotal moment for the adoption of DeFi, allowing institutions to access dYdX through the ETP, leveraging the same infrastructures already used for traditional financial assets.”

Simplifying Access to DeFi

Marcelo Ruiz de Olano, CEO and co-founder of kpk, emphasizes how many promising DeFi tokens often remain off the radar of investors not yet familiar with this sector. “With the 21Shares dYdX ETP, dYdX becomes accessible through ticker and trading, making the market as easy to reach as any other listed security.



By contributing to the Treasury SubDAO, we help dYdX align the protocol’s real revenues with value for token holders. The launch of this ETP offers institutional investors a clear entry point into one of the most dynamic DeFi protocols, without the typical complexities of on-chain operations.”

A Step Forward for Crypto Derivatives

Charles d’Haussy, CEO of the dYdX Foundation, highlights how the new ETP allows institutions to leverage DYDX’s cutting-edge technology, capable of redefining the crypto derivatives market, which is worth 28 trillion dollars.



Despite global derivatives markets exceeding 100 trillion dollars in notional value, DeFi derivatives still represent less than 1% of this scale. The launch of the 21Shares DYDX ETP comes at a crucial moment, aligning with dYdX’s high-speed roadmap, offering institutional investors regulated and timely access as the protocol expands.

The Upcoming News from dYdX

The launch of the ETP coincides with a phase of strong expansion for dYdX, which includes:

**Telegram Trading (September 2025):** seamless cross-platform execution, with a growth incentive program. **Spot Trading (coming soon):** global access, with initial integration of Solana. **Perpetuals for Real-World Assets (RWAs):** stocks, indices, and pre-IPO shares brought on-chain. Stake-for-Reduced-Fees: customizable fee levels that reward long-term DYDX holders. Expanded deposit options: including USDT, Solana, and fiat on-ramp.

Features of the 21Shares DYDX ETP

The 21Shares dYdX ETP is fully physically-backed, meaning each unit is secured by a corresponding amount of DYDX. The product replicates the performance of DYDX, offering investors exposure to one of the first decentralized exchanges to offer perpetual futures contracts.

The Protagonists Behind the Project

kpk (formerly karpatkey) is the leading provider of non-custodial DeFi treasury management solutions. The organization boasts a solid track record in managing treasuries for major DeFi protocols, with a commitment to transparency, sustainability, and on-chain governance.

The dYdX Foundation is an independent non-profit foundation based in Zug, Switzerland.



Its mission is to support the current and future implementation of the dYdX protocol, promoting community-driven growth in the dYdX ecosystem. The foundation regularly updates the community on the protocol’s progress through its Analyst Calls, with the next one scheduled for Monday, September 15, 2025, at 10:00 UTC.

A New Chapter for Decentralized Finance

The launch of the 21Shares DYDX ETP marks a turning point in the institutional adoption of DeFi.



By offering regulated, secure, and transparent access to DYDX, 21Shares enables professional investors to participate in the growth of one of the most innovative protocols in the crypto derivatives landscape. crypto.



In a global derivatives market exceeding 100 trillion dollars, the ability to access on-chain derivatives through regulated instruments like the ETP represents a breakthrough for the entire financial sector.