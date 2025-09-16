$23K Bounty Offered for Stolen Funds

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 03:16
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001299-5.04%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.1347+573.50%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1884-3.63%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001679-4.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01353-6.94%

Shiba Inu’s decentralized finance platform has offered a bounty worth 5 Ether ($23,000) to hackers who exploited its Shibarium layer-2 network bridge for $2.4 million. The DeFi team sent an onchain message to the attackers on Monday, requesting the return of stolen digital assets.

The bounty offer includes a 30-day deadline with decreasing rewards after seven days. K9 Finance stated that the settlement becomes final when the recovery function is called. The protocol emphasized that code governs the agreement once the attacker accepts the terms.

Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya confirmed that authorities have been contacted regarding the incident. The development team remains open to negotiations with the perpetrators while investigating the security breach.

Bridge Exploit Drains Millions in Assets

Saturday’s attack targeted the Shibarium bridge through compromised validator signing keys. Malicious actors executed a flash loan to purchase 4.6 million Bone ShibaSwap tokens. This purchase granted them majority validator control over the network.

The attackers then signed fraudulent transactions to transfer funds from the bridge. The exploit drained approximately $2.4 million in various digital currencies from the protocol’s reserves.

Security teams, including Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield, are assisting with the ongoing investigation. The collaborative effort aims to identify vulnerabilities and prevent future attacks on the network infrastructure.

Shibarium developers responded immediately by pausing stake and unstake functions across the platform. The team transferred stake manager funds to a hardware wallet secured by multisignature controls. These emergency measures protect remaining user assets from additional exploitation attempts.

Dhairya emphasized that network security restoration represents the team’s primary objective. User asset protection remains the top priority throughout the recovery process. The development team continues monitoring the situation closely.

Token Prices Drop Following Attack

The exploit triggered significant price declines across the Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens. SHIB dropped from $0.0000145 to $0.0000131, representing a 7% decrease. The decline reflects investor concerns about network security vulnerabilities.

K9 Finance’s KNINE token experienced a 10% drop, falling from $0.00000287 to $0.00000257. ShibaSwap’s BONE token suffered the largest impact with a 38% decline. BONE prices fell from $0.31 on Sunday to $0.19 at current trading levels.

The Shibarium attack follows another recent security incident involving THORChain co-founder John-Paul Thorbjornsen. Onchain investigator ZachXBT reported that Thorbjornsen lost $1.35 million through a Telegram meeting call scam on Friday.

These incidents highlight ongoing security challenges facing decentralized finance protocols and individual crypto users. The attacks demonstrate the importance of robust security measures and user education in cryptocurrency.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11034/shiba-inu-offers-23-000-bounty-following-2-4-million-shibarium-bridge-hack

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006142-1.34%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0876+4.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.60%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-8.89%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2869-6.09%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.9437+6.64%
MAY
MAY$0.04276-13.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention