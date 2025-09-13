24 ETH Lost in Classic Copy-Paste Scam Trap

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 18:00
24 ETH were lost in a copy-pasting scam in the address history. Victims are advised to check before signing and pre-check the addresses to avoid loss.

24 ETH were lost when one of the victims transferred $103,918 to a wallet address that was similar. This was a scam based on an address history-seeded trap, a common copy-paste technique. 

The fraudster received the money in a single transaction to the address 0xc9C340d1CFCC873f86F464103b53D7001E77dD28, which was a fake address used by the fraudster.

Source –  X 

Web3 Antivirus brought out this scam on X, indicating that it is a typical trap that targets users who are copying addresses in the history of transactions without adequately verifying them. 

This is a way of deceiving those who have a belief in the former addresses used without verifying their authenticity. The approach of the attacker depends on the ignorance of victim of the subtle modification in the copied address. 

Bad actors add artificial addresses that often resemble real ones, and the user may believe that an address scanned during previous transactions is secure. This translates to an outright loss of money.

How Hackers Exploit Address History for Theft

Fraudsters insert fake wallet addresses in the transaction history. When making transfers, users unconsciously duplicate such addresses.

The technique takes advantage of haphazard copy-pasting. The victims usually fail to check the entire string, and the money is usually received in the wrong wallets.

Web3 Antivirus has recently reported that this scam is recurring. The lookalike addresses used by the attacker take advantage of human error and the software interface that not only fails to give a warning or block suspicious addresses before a transaction can occur.

To be on the safe side, the source recommends against duplication of addresses in the history when using the wallet. Unknown addresses can be blocked with the help of an address book or a whitelist. The use of saved contacts reduces the risk of misinformation.

Preventing Loss from Copy-Paste Wallet Scams

It is necessary to check the complete address and then send money. Users are advised to verify all the digits and characters. Transaction security is further enhanced by pre-sign checks that should be checked in the wallet settings.

The address books or whitelist are used to block transfers to unknown or suspicious wallets. Reliable wallets and websites are designed with built-in programs to identify and deny lookalike fraud.

Web3 Antivirus advised users: “Always check the entire address and pre-sign check. These measures will severely decrease being a victim of copy-paste fraud.

The loss of 24 ETH, amounting to more than 103,000, is an indicator of the dangers that exist at all times. The consumers of wallets have to develop more positive habits. 

Security protocols should not fall into copy-paste convenience. Making sure that passwords, phrases, and addresses are well checked averts massive losses of funds.

