24-Hour Countdown Before Listing: Bitcoin Penguins Presale Closing – $4.54 Million Raised

This content is provided by a sponsor.



Bitcoin Penguins has been running red-hot all August, and the countdown is nearly over. The flash presale ends in less than 48 hours on August 27th, with the first listing locked in for September 2nd.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) already showed the market that penguins can become blue-chip memes. Bitcoin Penguins takes that momentum and levels it up by fusing Bitcoin’s brand power with meme energy, sweetened by viral Bitcoin giveaways, high-yield staking pools, and a nonstop marketing push.

Now, in the final hours, the frenzy is peaking. Buyers are snapping up the last tokens before the presale closes, unsold tokens are burned, and trading opens to the mainstream public.



Final countdown before listing: Bitcoin Penguins

Penguins exploded into mainstream crypto with Pudgy Penguins’s 580% pump earlier this year, but now Bitcoin Penguins doubles down with staking pools stacked with rewards of up to 100%, provably fair lotteries throwing out whole bitcoins, and an eccentric roadmap aims to buy Antarctica and turn it into a penguin sanctuary.

So far, the team has pushed hard on social media, turning Bitcoin giveaways into hooks and keeping the momentum going, which bodes well for the token’s mid term performance as the more the brand gets exposure the better.

image1

Here’s why Bitcoin Penguins could be the penguin meta moonshot of 2025

Traditional markets have been unsettled throughout the summer. July job numbers came in weak, inflation stuck at 3%, and the Fed is spinning plates, unsure whether to cut or stall.

But while those factors keep equities restrained, meme tokens continue to follow their own logic, with little interest in following macro signals. Pump.fun has recently surpassed $800 million in revenue, showing renewed interest in meme coins, with TROLL pumping 1,100% despite the market sell-off. As always, virality, rather than macroeconomics, dictates the meme pump.

And unlike the majority of meme coin presales, Bitcoin Penguins has one more lever: a prominent KOL network lined up to amplify the token once it hits markets. It’s a ready-made pipeline of exposure and momentum, ensuring the listing doesn’t stall out after the first pump.

It is clear that the team leaned hard into social platforms, staged each event to go viral, and made sure the hype loop never cut out.

Overall, BPENGU looks like a genuine 100x bet. Influencers have been driving posts across crypto X and YouTube, turning the presale into a constant presence on social feeds. Now, what’s left is a project that feels like the peak of this year’s penguin trend, taking the lessons from earlier 100x meme moonshots and combining them with a Bitcoin wrapper.

Similar meme coins like Floki and Shiba Inu have gone on to 50x, 100x, sometimes more, on little more than hype. Bitcoin Penguins already has more behind it than most of them did in the early stages.

Less than 48 hours left before the penguin FOMO hits DEXs

With over $4.3m raised already, Bitcoin giveaways going viral, and $PENGU trending across global Twitter feeds, the penguin narrative is moving beyond meme status into cultural momentum. Each presale stage has tightened the squeeze with less supply, higher prices, and growing urgency making Bitcoin Penguins this year’s only Penguin ICO an interesting bet.

What sets it apart is the roadmap’s tether to Bitcoin itself, giving $PENGU a gravitational pull that most meme coins can’t match. As the presale winds toward its August 27th close, momentum is compounding daily.



A happy penguin slide into the next meme cycle could leave latecomers watching from the sidelines as these little birds take the crown.

Visit the official website to buy Bitcoin Penguins at presale prices before August 27th.

_________________________________________________________________________

Bitcoin.com accepts no responsibility or liability, and is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the article.