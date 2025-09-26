$24B in Crypto Holdings Vanish in 6 Months in Korea — What’s Going On?

The Bank of Korea (BOK) reports that South Korean investors’ total crypto holdings have fallen by 27% in just six months.

Trading volume and deposits also shrank during the same period, confirming a significant slowdown in the domestic market. South Korea is classified as a market with a very high capacity for spot cryptocurrency purchases on a global scale.

Steep Drop in Trading Volume

The central bank also noted that the price volatility of major crypto assets, including Bitcoin, has recently decreased.

In its Financial Stability Report published on Friday, the BOK stated, “despite the recent rise in Bitcoin’s price, the total value of domestic investors’ virtual asset holdings has significantly decreased from its peak at the beginning of the year.”

According to the report, holdings dropped from a high of ₩121.8 trillion ($89.2 billion) in January 2025 to ₩89.2 trillion ($65.4 billion) in June. Deposits also saw a sharp decline of about 42%, from ₩10.7 trillion to ₩6.2 trillion.

Global Stablecoin Cap Rises, So Why Is It Falling in Korea?

The average daily trading volume in June was just ₩3.2 trillion, a steep drop from ₩17.1 trillion in December 2024—a decrease of nearly 80%.

The BOK attributes the domestic crypto slowdown to a booming local stock market. As Bitcoin’s price hit a new all-time high, South Korean stock prices also surged, causing capital to flow away from crypto and into the local equities market.

This trend is a troubling sign, especially in South Korea, a country with a high rate of spot crypto holdings and purchases globally.

In addition, stablecoin trading volume, which had been consistently outpacing Bitcoin’s for the past year, has shown a noticeable growth slowdown since March. This trend stands in stark contrast to the global market.

The BOK report explains that while the total global crypto market cap has continued to grow, the price volatility of major crypto assets has decreased. The BOK’s analysis suggests that enacting the US stablecoin law, the GENIUS Act, has led to a significant increase in the global stablecoin market cap, contributing to this trend.