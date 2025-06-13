Invesco and Galaxy jointly register Solana spot ETF trust

PANews reported on June 13 that according to information from the Delaware State Company Registry, the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF was officially registered and established in Delaware on June 12, 2025. The entity type is a statutory trust (Statutory Trust), and the registered address is 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington. CSC Delaware Trust Company serves as the registered agent.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.