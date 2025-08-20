280 Bitcoin domain names auctioned off, Lloyds accepts cryptocurrency payments

PANews reported on August 20th, according to Decrypt, that Australian auction house Lloyds has announced the auction of over 280 Bitcoin-related domain names, including BitcoinWallets.com, BitcoinExchanges.com, and JapanBitcoin.com. Some of these domain names were registered as early as 2010. Lloyds previously sold XBT.com for $3 million. This auction is subject to pre-qualification and accepts payment in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Lloyds did not disclose the specific valuation, describing the domain names as "the language of the Bitcoin digital economy."

