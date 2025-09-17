$2B ETH treasury firm files with SEC for public listing with ETHM ticker

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 19:44
FORM
FORM$1.9198-8.40%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07031+5.60%
Ethereum
ETH$4,480.3+1.04%

Ethereum treasury firm The Ether Machine is one step closer to a Nasdaq debut after filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday. The company submitted a draft registration on Form S-4, advancing its plan to enter the public markets through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company.

The Form S-4 submission follows The Ether Machine’s proposed business combination with Dynamix Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC trading under the ticker symbol ETHM. An S-4 filing is used to register securities issued in mergers or acquisitions, which in this case would clear the Ethereum-focused firm to list shares publicly.

As Cryptopolitan reported in July, Ether Machine revealed its plan to merge with Dynamix, expecting the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of this year. 

In its update on social media platform X late Tuesday, the company said: “As of today, we have confidentially filed our S-4 with the SEC. We’re shifting into the next gear, and officially on its path to full public form.”

Ether Machine waiting for SEC greenlight to join Nasdaq

Andrew Keys, co-founder and chairman of The Ether Machine, said the filing will help the company become one of the largest publicly traded Ethereum treasuries. He added that the firm had engaged KPMG, one of the Big Four auditors, to oversee its governance and disclosure standards.

“The submission of our Form S-4 is a critical step towards becoming a publicly traded Ethereum company,” Keys said. “We believe The Ether Machine is positioned to set a new benchmark for digital asset treasuries entering the public markets.”

The company was formed earlier this year through a business combination between The Ether Reserve LLC and Dynamix Corporation. Under the terms of the definitive business combination agreement, Dynamix and The Ether Machine, referred to as “Pubco,” will submit additional regulatory filings, including a preliminary proxy statement and prospectus.

Filing dictates shareholder approval process

The registration statement will include a proxy statement for Dynamix shareholders and a prospectus for The Ether Machine. According to the filing, definitive proxy materials and other relevant documents will be mailed to shareholders of Dynamix at a record date yet to be determined, alongside details of the merger and other transactions related to the proposed business combination.

Dynamix and The Ether Machine could also file more documents about the proposed deal with the SEC. Company representatives told reporters the current communication does not contain all the details that should be considered for investment decisions.

Both companies and their respective boards and executives may be considered participants in the proxy solicitation process under SEC rules. Details regarding the directors, executive officers, their interests in the merger, and their holdings of Dynamix securities are included or will be included in filings with the SEC.

Ethereum holdings cross $2.16 billion pre-Nasdaq listing

In preparation for its Nasdaq listing, The Ether Machine secured $654 million worth of Ether on September 2. The 150,000 Ether investment was led by Jeffrey Berns, a longtime Ethereum enthusiast, and delivered to the firm’s wallet later in the week.

The firm is expected to enter the public market with a treasury of more than 495,362 Ether, valued at $2.16 billion, along with an additional $367.1 million in capital to acquire more ETH. 

According to data from SER, The Ether Machine is currently the third-largest corporate holder of Ethereum, behind Bitmine Immersion Tech and SharpLink Gaming. Bitmine holds about 1.2 million ETH, while the latter increased its position this past week to 838,152 coins.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer payment system to allow U.S. users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within the PayPal app. PayPal has announced that it will soon allow U.S. users to send and receive crypto directly through its peer-to-peer…
Union
U$0.01324-18.27%
Suilend
SEND$0.5101+4.52%
SOON
SOON$0.3072+0.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/17 20:09
Share
FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

In a significant development for its community engagement strategies, FUNToken has announced the successful completion of a security audit for its $5 million giveaway smart contract, conducted by the renowned blockchain security firm, CredShields. The completion of this audit is a crucial component in guaranteeing the security and reliability of the forthcoming community reward campaign. The audit by CredShields demonstrates FUNToken's commitment to prioritizing user safety and trust in its operations. A spokesperson emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating, "Achieving this audit approval from CredShields is essential as it reassures our community of the robustness and safety of engaging with our platform. It allows our users to participate in the giveaway with increased confidence." The secure, audited smart contract is the backbone of a larger initiative to distribute $5 million in rewards to the FUNToken community. This initiative encourages community members to interact more deeply with FUNToken’s ecosystem, boosting engagement and fostering a sense of involvement and ownership among users. Looking ahead, FUNToken plans to launch the reward distribution in the coming weeks. This move is expected to drive greater participation within the FUNToken community and help expand the overall ecosystem. Advancing Community-First Initiatives The $5 million giveaway is not just a promotional tool but a reflection of FUNToken's dedication to community-centered growth. Through such initiatives, FUNToken aims to reinforce its vision of transparency and innovation in the blockchain space. About FUNToken As a pioneer in decentralized gaming and engagement infrastructure, FUNToken continues to develop a tokenized ecosystem that rewards community involvement and pushes the boundaries of gaming technology and Web3 adoption. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005057-4.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08726-1.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.1251+1.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 19:36
Share
DeFi Dev increased its holdings by 62,700 SOL, and the treasury's holdings rose to 2,095,700 SOL

DeFi Dev increased its holdings by 62,700 SOL, and the treasury's holdings rose to 2,095,700 SOL

PANews reported on September 17th that DeFi Dev Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV ), the Solana treasury, announced the purchase of an additional 62,745 Sol , bringing its total treasury holdings to 2,095,748 Sol , equivalent to approximately $ 499 million at a market value on September 16 , 2025. All of the newly added Sol has been staked to earn native yield and support the security of the Solana network. As of now, DFDV has 25,670,108 shares outstanding, representing 0.0816 Sol per share, with an SPS value of $ 19.44 .
Solana
SOL$235.06+1.07%
Splintershards
SPS$0.008013+0.79%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002018+18.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

DeFi Dev increased its holdings by 62,700 SOL, and the treasury's holdings rose to 2,095,700 SOL

PANews X Space "The First Year of Crypto Stocks: The Present and Future of DAT Companies" live broadcast

2025 Cryptocurrency Holder Survey Report: Digital Asset Map of 55 Million Americans, Who Uses Cryptocurrency?