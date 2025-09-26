3 addresses bought over $22 million worth of XPL tokens

PANews reported on September 26th that on-chain data showed that address 0x8393 sold 249,999 HYPE (approximately $10.5 million) and bought 7.92 million XPL . Address 0xcc07 deposited $6.27 million USDC into Hyperliquid and bought 5.28 million XPL at a price of $1.19. Address 0xF555 deposited $6 million USDC and bought 5.7 million XPL at a price of $1.05.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.