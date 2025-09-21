The post 3 Altcoins Top Traders And Whales Are Secretly Buying This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Large token holders have been quietly reshaping market flows across three altcoins: PERP, GRIFFAIN, and MNT.  Recent Nansen data shows whales and top wallets accumulating millions in tokens, even as prices moved unevenly. Sponsored Sponsored PERP Accumulation Into Weakness Perpetual Protocol’s top 25 holders added 1.33 million PERP in the past day. That inflow, worth $409,000, was 25 times the daily average. Exchange balances fell by almost 3.8%, pointing to withdrawals into self-custody. PERP Holders Data. Source: Nansen The accumulation came as PERP’s price dipped to $0.265, before rebounding to $0.315. This suggests whales bought into weakness, driving the recovery. However, concentration remains high, with the top 100 wallets controlling 55% of supply. GRIFFAIN Whales Step In GRIFFAIN’s top 25 holders increased balances by 3.45 million tokens over 24 hours. The move, worth $135,000, was nearly six times the average daily inflow. Exchange balances declined slightly, while whale wallets rose 7.7%. The price held near $0.038, showing resilience despite Smart Money trimming 2.5% of holdings. Retail demand absorbed the outflows, while larger holders positioned for upside.  GRIFFAIN Holders Data. Source: Nansen Sponsored Sponsored With almost all supply in circulation, whale flows are now a critical signal. Smart Money Exits MNT Mantle (MNT) showed the sharpest divergence. Smart Money wallets sent $2.33 million to exchanges in 24 hours, cutting balances by 5%. Public figure wallets slashed exposure by nearly 47%, while whales dropped 6.8%. Despite this, MNT’s price rose from $1.67 to $1.71. The market absorbed selling pressure, but exchange balances inched higher. This suggests whales and Smart Money used the rally to take profits, leaving retail traders holding risk. MNT Holders Data. Source: Nansen What It Means Together, the three altcoins show how holder behavior drives price action beneath the surface. PERP and GRIFFAIN saw accumulation into dips, signaling conviction… The post 3 Altcoins Top Traders And Whales Are Secretly Buying This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Large token holders have been quietly reshaping market flows across three altcoins: PERP, GRIFFAIN, and MNT.  Recent Nansen data shows whales and top wallets accumulating millions in tokens, even as prices moved unevenly. Sponsored Sponsored PERP Accumulation Into Weakness Perpetual Protocol’s top 25 holders added 1.33 million PERP in the past day. That inflow, worth $409,000, was 25 times the daily average. Exchange balances fell by almost 3.8%, pointing to withdrawals into self-custody. PERP Holders Data. Source: Nansen The accumulation came as PERP’s price dipped to $0.265, before rebounding to $0.315. This suggests whales bought into weakness, driving the recovery. However, concentration remains high, with the top 100 wallets controlling 55% of supply. GRIFFAIN Whales Step In GRIFFAIN’s top 25 holders increased balances by 3.45 million tokens over 24 hours. The move, worth $135,000, was nearly six times the average daily inflow. Exchange balances declined slightly, while whale wallets rose 7.7%. The price held near $0.038, showing resilience despite Smart Money trimming 2.5% of holdings. Retail demand absorbed the outflows, while larger holders positioned for upside.  GRIFFAIN Holders Data. Source: Nansen Sponsored Sponsored With almost all supply in circulation, whale flows are now a critical signal. Smart Money Exits MNT Mantle (MNT) showed the sharpest divergence. Smart Money wallets sent $2.33 million to exchanges in 24 hours, cutting balances by 5%. Public figure wallets slashed exposure by nearly 47%, while whales dropped 6.8%. Despite this, MNT’s price rose from $1.67 to $1.71. The market absorbed selling pressure, but exchange balances inched higher. This suggests whales and Smart Money used the rally to take profits, leaving retail traders holding risk. MNT Holders Data. Source: Nansen What It Means Together, the three altcoins show how holder behavior drives price action beneath the surface. PERP and GRIFFAIN saw accumulation into dips, signaling conviction…

3 Altcoins Top Traders And Whales Are Secretly Buying This Week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 16:30
Large token holders have been quietly reshaping market flows across three altcoins: PERP, GRIFFAIN, and MNT. 

Recent Nansen data shows whales and top wallets accumulating millions in tokens, even as prices moved unevenly.

PERP Accumulation Into Weakness

Perpetual Protocol’s top 25 holders added 1.33 million PERP in the past day. That inflow, worth $409,000, was 25 times the daily average. Exchange balances fell by almost 3.8%, pointing to withdrawals into self-custody.

PERP Holders Data. Source: Nansen

The accumulation came as PERP’s price dipped to $0.265, before rebounding to $0.315. This suggests whales bought into weakness, driving the recovery. However, concentration remains high, with the top 100 wallets controlling 55% of supply.

GRIFFAIN Whales Step In

GRIFFAIN’s top 25 holders increased balances by 3.45 million tokens over 24 hours. The move, worth $135,000, was nearly six times the average daily inflow. Exchange balances declined slightly, while whale wallets rose 7.7%.

The price held near $0.038, showing resilience despite Smart Money trimming 2.5% of holdings. Retail demand absorbed the outflows, while larger holders positioned for upside. 

GRIFFAIN Holders Data. Source: Nansen

With almost all supply in circulation, whale flows are now a critical signal.

Smart Money Exits MNT

Mantle (MNT) showed the sharpest divergence. Smart Money wallets sent $2.33 million to exchanges in 24 hours, cutting balances by 5%. Public figure wallets slashed exposure by nearly 47%, while whales dropped 6.8%.

Despite this, MNT’s price rose from $1.67 to $1.71. The market absorbed selling pressure, but exchange balances inched higher. This suggests whales and Smart Money used the rally to take profits, leaving retail traders holding risk.

MNT Holders Data. Source: Nansen

What It Means

Together, the three altcoins show how holder behavior drives price action beneath the surface. PERP and GRIFFAIN saw accumulation into dips, signaling conviction from large holders. 

MNT, by contrast, highlighted distribution into strength, a potential warning for short-term traders.

This data remains critical for investors tracking market flows. Following where top holders move capital offers a clearer picture than price alone.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/altcoins-top-holders-are-quietly-buying-up/

