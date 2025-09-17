3 Cryptos Under $1 That Could Do What Dogecoin (DOGE) Did in 2021

Dogecoin (DOGE) turned a joke into a market-moving sensation in 2021, showing even a meme-based token can get everyone excited. With the crypto market set up for another potential retail-led rally in 2025, investors are on the lookout for tokens worth less than $1 that could match, or even surpass, that explosive energy.

While names like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) remain being talked about, the biggest play this cycle will probably be Mutuum Finance (MUTM). In contrast to the hype-driven bull run of Dogecoin, Mutuum Finance is making honest value with its decentralized lending and borrowing protocol.

Shiba Inu Holds Ground Prior to 2025 Retail Frenzy

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains a top sub-$1 token as anticipation builds over what assets are most likely to take retail attention in the ensuing market cycle. Though it might not recreate the meme-driven explosion of Dogecoin in 2021, SHIB is still part of the discussion as investors search for cheap tokens with potential upside. Still, while SHIB continues to hold its present ground, increasing interest is gravitating toward Mutuum Finance, which analysts point out is showing a much stronger growth within the DeFi market.

Pepe Holds Market Presence Despite Retail Speculation

Pepe (PEPE) continues to rise in the meme-coin market, and recent market information has the token priced at $0.0000112 today. Despite lacking dramatic breakout moves for the last few weeks, PEPE remains actively traded, suggesting that it still enjoys support from retail investors who wish to be a part of another round of speculative fever in 2025. While it co-exists with other sub-$1 tokens like Shiba Inu, the majority of the larger market focus currently points towards newer DeFi entrant Mutuum Finance with real utility driving it.

The Mutuum Finance Presale

Mutuum Finance has witnessed huge pace in its current presale, with more than 16,320 investors buying coins and more than $15.80 million raised so far. Tokens can be bought at Phase 6 for $0.035 per token. Its tiered pricing model is a reward system in which early adopters receive maximum rewards.

Roadmap to Expansion and Community Rewards

Mutuum Finance’s long-term strategy includes top-tier exchange listings to build liquidity and real-world usage. Apart from that, the project is also encouraging early adoption through a $100,000 giveaway campaign.

Stablecoin Growth with Safety and Reliability

In line with its overall ecosystem growth, Mutuum Finance will be launching a USD stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

Unlike algorithmic stablecoins, which have collapsed under periods of market stress, Mutuum’s stablecoin will be overcollateralized and non-algorithmic and thus capable of maintaining its peg under periods of financial stress. The framework rides on the leverage of idle collateral reserves to ensure long-term stability with value assurance preservation. This makes the stablecoin a secure form of exchange, and a secure store of value, in the Mutuum Finance system. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is turning out to be one of the strongest altcoin potential plays in 2025, and analysts are projecting 10x potential for early-in buyers.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) are three sub-$1 coins that are capturing investor attention as the market seeks a retail-driven rally similar to that of Dogecoin in 2021. SHIB at $0.00001402 and PEPE at $0.0000112 remain community favorites, but their value is speculation alone. Mutuum Finance, however, offers real DeFi utility in lending and borrowing, a USD stablecoin, and adoption plans through the long term.

Stage 6 tokens are priced at $0.035, with over 16,320 investors and $15.80M already raised, making MUTM the largest bet on a breakout, with analysts predicting huge returns for early investors. Lock in tokens now before the presale transitions to the next phase.

