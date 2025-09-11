3 KPop Demon Hunters Tours That Are More Than Photo Ops

Seoul, South Korea – Crowds enjoy the Myeong-Dong district at night. The district is known as one of the main shopping and tourism areas. getty

K-pop fans are packing their bags. Since the release of Netflix’s animated hit KPop Demon Hunters on 20 June, a new wave of set-jetters has headed to South Korea to visit the real-life locations they saw in the film.

According to Trip.com global data, the booking platform saw a 25% spike in flight bookings to South Korea. The most substantial growth came from Canada and Australia, with year-on-year increases of more than 50% and 20%, respectively.

Seoul Metropolitan Government announced a record 1.36 million foreign visitors in July, a 23.1% increase compared to July last year, and 18.2% higher than for July 2019, before the pandemic, as reported by The Korean Herald.

The mentions of Nakan Park on social media, one of the iconic locations from the animated hit, also doubled between June and August compared to the same period last year, according to Korea Now.

But what if set-jetting could be more than taking photos in front of famous locations? These three curated experiences go beyond surface-level fandom, offering travelers immersive, meaningful ways to connect with the stories they love through cuisine, tradition, and behind-the-scenes access.

Zicasso’s 8-Day K-Pop Demon Hunters Tour of Seoul

Zicasso’s tour is far from a standard set-jetting tour. It is a curated deep-dive into the cultural forces that shaped K-Pop Demon Hunters, from ancient folklore to the polished machinery of the idol industry.

The tour includes a visit to the palatial courtyards of Gyeongbokgung, the same backdrop for Jinu’s flashback scenes, as well as the nine-tailed fox legends referenced in the film.

Gyeongbokgung Palace at sunset In South Korea, with the name of the palace ‘Gyeongbokgung’ on a sign. getty

Next is a spiritual hike on Inwangsan Mountain that introduces travelers to the ancient shamanic practices that inspired the film’s magic-fueled fight sequences.

Seoul cityscape in the afternoon with Inwangsan Mountain in the front. getty

Culinary storytelling is a key part of this tour. Street food tours through Gwangjang Market echo scenes of communal joy found in the film’s lighter moments. Guests can try fish cake soup, hotteok pancakes or caramelized sugar coated nuts. A Michelin Guide-listed is also on the itinerary that features North Korean-style naengmyeon, a dish tied to the film director’s heritage.

Travelers don’t just follow in the footsteps of the characters; they transform into them. A complete makeover by celebrity stylists, a professional photoshoot, a dance training with K-pop choreographers and on the last day a recording session in a commercial K-Pop studio, guided by professional engineers are also part of this immersive experience.

Microphone in a professional recording studio. getty

Ker & Downey’s All Things Kpop Tour

Ker & Downey’s tour goes beyond Seoul. After spending four days in the capital, where travelers enjoy a private K-pop-style makeover with stylists to the stars, the tour goes to Busan, Gyeongju, Jeju Island and Incheon.

In Seoul, the main stops are Gyeongbokgung Palace, Insadong Arts and Antiques Street, and Bukchon Hanok Village, all of which appear in KPop Demon Hunters. Bukchon in particular inspired the setting where Rumi and Jinu first meet.

Awesome view of cozy old narrow street and traditional Korean houses of Bukchon Hanok Village in Seoul, South Korea. getty

On the last day in the capital, guests will also enjoy panoramic views from the Seoul Sky Observatory at Lotte World Tower, which doubles as Huntrix headquarters in the film.

Seoul city skyline at Han river with Lotte World Tower. getty

For fans of K-dramas and Korean cinema, the itinerary includes rare access to Sunshine Studios in Nonsan, where they filmed Mr. Sunshine and The King: Eternal Monarch.

Beyond the capital, travelers take the bullet train to Busan to explore the hillside alleys of Gamcheon Cultural Village, then on to the UNESCO-listed Bulguksa Temple in Gyeongju.

While Jeju Island doesn’t appear in KPop Demon Hunters, it has been a backdrop for numerous beloved K-dramas such as Legend Of The Blue Sea and You Are My Destiny.

View from Seongsan Ilchulbong moutain in Jeju Island, South Korea. getty

Wild Frontier’s 13-Day Secrets Of The Peninsula Tour

For travelers seeking more than Seoul’s skyline, this 13-day cultural journey with Wild Frontiers threads through South Korea’s heritage, wilderness, and artistry.

From meditative temple stays to mountain hikes, this itinerary is packed with meaningful encounters. The emphasis is more on cultural immersion than on K-pop transformations.

The Seoul portion of the tour begins with a hike along Inwangsan Mountain Trail, a sacred shamanic site, then continues into the city’s historic heart. It wraps up in the trendy yet traditional Ikseon-dong Hanok Village.

After Seoul, the tour heads to explore the tension-laced Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between South and North Korea.

Demilitarized Zone in South Korea where soldiers facing each other across the border between the two countries. getty

In Andong, guests visit the World Mask Museum and the UNESCO-listed Hahoe Folk Village. Another highlight comes the next day at Haeinsa Temple in Gayasan National Park, where travelers sleep in authentic Buddhist monastic quarters.

The exterior of Haeinsa Temple exterior in South Korea. getty

The itinerary continues to Gyeongju to bike around the Daereungwon Tomb Complex and take part in a traditional Korean tea ceremony in the afternoon. In Busan, cooking classes await the travelers to learn how to make beloved Korean specialities.

Cheonmachong or sky horse tomb entrance in Daereungwon Tomb Complex, in Gyeongju South Korea. getty

Jeonju rounds out the tour with bamboo forests, national park hikes, and its iconic Hanok Village, before returning to Seoul after visiting the UNESCO-listed Hwaseong Fortress.

Sunset viewpoint at Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, South Korea getty

The rise of “set-jetting,” has sparked a global tourism wave not just due to Kpop Demon Hunters. There are several movies that inspired people to pack their bags and visit filming locations. One example of this is the White Lotus effect in Thailand, I also wrote about.

But what happens after the selfie is taken? Would the visitors just leave and go to the next location? Zigzagging through a city is surely not enough to dive deep into the local culture. Isn’t it better to learn about place’s mythology, food, or cultural heritage than having 20 photos you can post on Instagram?

Cultural sustainability is about respecting and involving communities in tourism. Can immersive tours be the bridge between entertainment and responsible travel? Will they evoke a deeper curiosity? Or will travelers stay stuck in the Instagram era?