3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 00:00
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20379+5.43%
GET
GET$0.00862-0.31%
Movement
MOVE$0.1224+5.15%
FORM
FORM$3.8238-2.89%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01294+3.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.15877+1.56%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000081+10.95%

The crypto market will experience significant token unlocks worth $513 million in the second week of September 2025, with Aptos (APT), Sonic (S), and Cheelee (CHEEL) releasing substantial new token supplies. 

These unlocks could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price dynamics.

1. Cheelee (CHEEL)

Sponsored

Sponsored

  • Unlock Date: September 13
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 20.81 million CHEEL (2.08% of Total Supply)
  • Total supply: 1 billion CHEEL

Cheelee is a GameFi social media platform that enables users to earn crypto rewards simply by watching short-form videos. The project is built around the ‘attention economy, ‘ where users’ time and focus are monetized and transformed into income.

The team will unlock 20.81 million CHEEL altcoins on September 13. The supply is worth $55.78 million.

CHEEL Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist  

Sponsored

Sponsored

Cheelee will award 10.58 million tokens as rewards. The team will also assign 7.55 million and 2.64 million CHEEL for marketing and liquidity. In addition, the network will keep around 36,720 tokens for the community drop.

2. Aptos (APT)

  • Unlock Date: September 11
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 11.31 million APT (0.96% of Total Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 688.5 million APT
  • Total supply: 1.17 billion APT

Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain platform leveraging the Move programming language to deliver scalability, security, and efficiency for decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 ecosystems. 

On September 11, Aptos will unlock 11.31 million APT tokens, valued at approximately $49.42 million. Moreover, the tokens represent 1.64% of its current market capitalization. 

APT Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist

The team will allocate 3.96 million tokens to core contributors. Furthermore, the community will get 3.21 million APT. Lastly, investors and the foundation will get 2.81 million and 1.33 million tokens, respectively.

Sponsored

Sponsored

3. Sonic (S)

  • Unlock Date: September 9
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 150 million S (4.6% of Total Supply)
  • Total Supply: 3.22 billion S

Sonic is a next-generation blockchain built to power decentralized finance (DeFi). It combines high transaction throughput, rapid finality, and EVM compatibility. Additionally, the network creates an efficient, scalable, and developer-friendly ecosystem for users to build advanced financial applications.

On September 9, the network will release 150 million tokens into circulation. The supply is worth $46.47 million. Furthermore, it will support Sonic’s US expansion plans.

S Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist

Meanwhile, other projects, such as Movement (MOVE), BounceBit (BB), io.net (IO), and peaq (PEAQ), will also unlock tokens this week. Thus, that would also potentially amplify market-wide effects.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/token-unlocks-in-the-second-week-of-september/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, the 20x Bitcoin long positions held by the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades currently have a floating loss of more than
Moonveil
MORE$0.09946-1.59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 18:15
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004246-4.90%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014181-0.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.007573+0.63%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002769+6.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000077+5.47%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week

Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023?