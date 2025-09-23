People will never forget Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the first meme coins to invest in. DOGE showed the world that internet culture could impact markets, while SHIB’s massive surge in 2021 created numerous new crypto billionaires. But in 2025, the same investors who once chased DOGE and SHIB are setting their sights [...]]]>People will never forget Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the first meme coins to invest in. DOGE showed the world that internet culture could impact markets, while SHIB’s massive surge in 2021 created numerous new crypto billionaires. But in 2025, the same investors who once chased DOGE and SHIB are setting their sights [...]]]>

3 Meme Coins Investors Looking for 25x ROI Prefer Over Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in 2025

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 16:20
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001224+1.57%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-15.00%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24027+1.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01724-1.71%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002415+4.40%

People will never forget Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the first meme coins to invest in. DOGE showed the world that internet culture could impact markets, while SHIB’s massive surge in 2021 created numerous new crypto billionaires. But in 2025, the same investors who once chased DOGE and SHIB are setting their sights elsewhere. With those giants now too large to deliver 25x returns, traders are turning to newer, smaller-cap meme coins with far greater upside potential. Three names stand out in this conversation: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), BONK, and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU). Each combines community energy with strong narratives and market traction, making them the meme coins investors prefer for outsized gains this cycle.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Coin With Layer-2 Power

At the top of the list is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), the viral sensation already making waves in 2025. Unlike most meme projects that live or die by hype alone, LILPEPE is building a true foundation. The project is creating an Ethereum Layer-2 chain dedicated entirely to meme coins, designed to be fast, cheap, and sniper-bot resistant. By solving problems that frustrated traders in past meme launches, LILPEPE is giving meme culture a fair and scalable ecosystem. Momentum has been nothing short of explosive. Now in Stage 13 of its presale, priced at $0.0022 per token, LILPEPE has raised over $25.5 million and sold over 15.7 billion tokens. Unlike most meme coins, it is already CertiK audited and listed on CoinMarketCap, giving it credibility alongside its hype. Community energy is being amplified through giveaways, including a $777,000 campaign where 10 winners will each walk away with $77,000 worth of tokens. On top of that, a special promotion for presale buyers between Stage 12 and Stage 17 offers exclusive perks, with details available here. With exchange listings confirmed for two top platforms after the presale, LILPEPE could efficiently deliver 25x ROI before the bull run peaks.

BONK Continues to Lead Solana’s Meme Revolution

BONK has been the flagship meme project of the Solana ecosystem, trading at around $0.00002272 with a $1.8 billion market cap. Its explosive growth in late 2023 set the tone for a new generation of Solana-native meme tokens, and the momentum has not slowed down.

 Analysts predict BONK could rally another 1000%, pushing its price closer to $0.000227. With Solana experiencing record adoption, BONK is positioned to ride the wave of network expansion and investor interest. Community strength is one of BONK’s biggest assets, as its holders have shown a long-term commitment reminiscent of Dogecoin’s early days.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Brings Cultural Branding Into the Meme Coin Market

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has successfully bridged the gap between NFTs and meme coins. Originally one of the most iconic NFT collections, Pudgy Penguins has evolved into a tokenized project with a strong brand identity, community recognition, and expanding global partnerships. Currently trading at around $0.031 with a $2.2 billion market cap, Pudgy World’s launch on zkSync, blending toys and on-chain assets, drives mainstream appeal. As NFT interest surges, analysts expect $0.30 by Q4, representing a 900% gain. PENGU’s merchandise and licensing deals expand its reach, offering more than BONK’s pure meme play. Its low price and cultural pull make it a 2025 breakout candidate, with NFT utility fueling long term value. With the potential for token integration across its ecosystem and plans for physical toys and media, PENGU will likely ride the next meme-driven wave alongside LILPEPE and BONK.

Conclusion: New Meme Leaders Emerge

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu deserve their place in meme coin history, but their days of 25x returns are behind them. Investors looking for asymmetric opportunities in 2025 are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), BONK, and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU). LILPEPE leads with its innovative meme-focused Layer-2, booming presale, and viral giveaways. BONK delivers Solana-fueled growth with deep community ties. PENGU combines one of the strongest NFT brands with a token to capture meme coin momentum. Together, they represent the new generation of meme tokens investors believe could deliver the returns that once defined DOGE and SHIB. For traders aiming at 25x ROI in this cycle, these are the coins to watch, accumulate, and hold as the bull run accelerates.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.1164-0.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Share
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067-0.52%
Aster
ASTER$1.7073+15.02%
MAY
MAY$0.03979-2.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Share
GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

The post GBP trades firmly against US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling trades firmly against US Dollar ahead of Fed’s policy outcome The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to Tuesday’s gains near 1.3640 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair holds onto gains as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto losses near a fresh two-month low of 96.60 posted on Tuesday. Read more… UK inflation unchanged at 3.8%, Pound shrugs The British pound is unchanged on Wednesday, trading at 1.3645 in the European session. Today’s inflation report was a dour reminder that UK inflation remains entrenched. CPI for August was unchanged at 3.8% y/y, matching the consensus and its highest level since January 2024. Airfares decreased but this was offset by food and petrol prices. Monthly, CPI rose 0.3%, up from 0.1% in July and matching the consensus. Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, eased to 3.6% from 3.8%. Monthly, core CPI ticked up to 0.3% from 0.2%. The inflation report comes just a day before the Bank of England announces its rate decision. Inflation is almost double the BoE’s target of 2% and today’s release likely means that the BoE will not reduce rates before 2026. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-trades-firmly-against-us-dollar-ahead-of-feds-policy-outcome-202509171209
NEAR
NEAR$3.018+4.68%
SIX
SIX$0.02076-2.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486+0.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:50
Share

Trending News

More

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

Canada Canadian Portfolio Investment in Foreign Securities rose from previous $9.04B to $17.41B in July

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Could Be Headed To Zero As Faster, Cheaper Rivals Gain Traction