Three standouts are leading the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is already emerging as a Dogecoin challenger thanks to its presale momentum […] The post 3 Meme Coins That Could Explode 15,000%: One Dogecoin Challenger Could Do It by Year-End appeared first on Coindoo.Three standouts are leading the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is already emerging as a Dogecoin challenger thanks to its presale momentum […] The post 3 Meme Coins That Could Explode 15,000%: One Dogecoin Challenger Could Do It by Year-End appeared first on Coindoo.

3 Meme Coins That Could Explode 15,000%: One Dogecoin Challenger Could Do It by Year-End

By: Coindoo
2025/09/24 23:43
Memecoin
MEME$0.00239-0.95%

Three standouts are leading the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is already emerging as a Dogecoin challenger thanks to its presale momentum and utility-driven edge. Meanwhile, PENGU and PUMP are building traction but are seen as longer-term stories, possibly hitting their biggest upside by 2027.

Pepeto : The Next 2025 Dogecoin Challenger in the Making

Pepeto isn’t just another meme coin riding the cultural wave. With more than $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of just $0.000000155, it has the low entry point investors dream of. Beyond hype, Pepeto has rolled out the PepetoSwap demo exchange, a zero-fee platform that will list the next generation of meme coins in 2026. That kind of progress before launch sets it apart.

Holders can also stake their tokens at an impressive 226% APY, multiplying their positions long before listings. With the same 420 trillion max supply as Pepe, Pepeto builds on the meme legacy with a stronger story — Pepe may have taken the P-E-P-E letters, but Pepeto kept T for Technology and O for Opportunity, the two traits that investors say matter most.

Some analysts speculate that if Pepeto climbs to Pepe’s current price of $0.00001094, early presale buyers could see astronomical multiples on their entry. Add in staking rewards, and Pepeto’s upside becomes even more compelling.

PENGU — From NFT Culture to Market Play

PENGU started as an NFT collection and has now evolved into a meme coin with a $2.3 billion market cap at around $0.036 per token. With nearly 63 billion tokens in circulation and steady community growth, it has managed a 20% rise in just the past week.

Still, to hit a 15,000% increase, PENGU would need to surge above $5, which feels ambitious even for a project tied to the growing NFT and collectibles market. Pepeto, on the other hand, offers a fraction-of-a-cent entry price, meaning the room for exponential multiples is far higher ,and the story is already drawing in comparisons to Shiba Inu’s legendary run.

PUMP : Meme Launchpad of Solana

Pump.fun, better known as PUMP, has built a reputation as the hub for launching meme coins on Solana. Its token trades around $0.006 with a circulating supply of 354 billion. The platform has powered countless meme launches and even raised $600 million in minutes earlier this year, showing how strong the appetite is.

But while PUMP captures Solana’s meme energy, Pepeto combines both infrastructure and narrative. With a presale entry point far lower than PUMP and a live demo exchange already in use, Pepeto’s traction is attracting both retail traders and early whale positions looking for the next x100 play.

Price Predition : How Pepeto Could Deliver 15,000% Gains ?

At today’s presale price of $0.000000155, a $10,000 investment in Pepeto secures around 64.5 billion tokens. If Pepeto follows the trajectory of other top meme coins, the potential upside is staggering.

 

Scenario

Target Price

Value of $10,000 Investment

 

Pepeto reaches Pepe’s price ($0.000009701)

$627,000

6,170%

 

Pepeto climbs halfway to Dogecoin’s price ($0.1207)

$7.79M

77,900%

 

Pepeto matches Dogecoin’s price ($0.2414)

$15.58M

155,800%

 

 

• Reaching Pepe’s current price gives a 61x return (+6,170%), with same max supply 420T.
• Half of Dogecoin’s price gives a 779x return (+77,900%).
• Matching Dogecoin’s price gives a 1,558x return (+155,800%).

Even the conservative case, Pepeto only reaching Pepe’s current price, turns $10,000 into more than $600,000. Combined with the 226% staking APY, early holders multiply their tokens further, making the 15,000% headline target very realistic in this cycle.

By Year End, here are our final solid thoughts :

Meme coins remain speculative but full of potential. PENGU and PUMP may see their strongest surges by 2027 as their ecosystems expand. Pepeto, however, stands out today. With its presale already over $6.8 million raised, staking at 226% APY, and a backstory tied to Pepe’s origins, it is catching the same kind of attention SHIB once did.

If it moves from $0.000000155 to Pepe’s trading levels, early buyers could be looking at once-in-a-cycle gains. The question investors are asking now is simple: Pepeto is the next Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Pepe? Only early believers and stackers will confirm. To learn more, the PEPETO website has all presale details, and the community is active on Telegram and Twitter.

ACT, BUY and STAKE NOW before listing:

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000155

Stake for 226% APY and hold as the project grows

To buy PEPETO, make sure to use the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing draws closer, some are attempting to capitalize on the hype by using the name to mislead investors with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

Website: https://pepeto.io

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post 3 Meme Coins That Could Explode 15,000%: One Dogecoin Challenger Could Do It by Year-End appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

The post ‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joe Lando and Janey Seymour in “Harry Wild.” Courtesy: AMC / Acorn Jane Seymour is getting her favorite frontier friend to join her in her latest series. In the mid-90s Seymour spent six seasons as Dr. Micheala Quinn on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. During the run of the series, Dr. Quinn met, married, and started a family with local frontiersman Byron Sully, also known simply as Sully, played by Joe Lando. Now, the duo will once again be partnering up, but this time to solve crimes in Seymour’s latest show, Harry Wild. In the series, literature professor Harriet ‘Harry’ Wild found herself at crossroads, having difficulty adjusting to retirement. After a stint staying with her police detective son, Charlie, Harry begins to investigate crimes herself, now finding an unlikely new sleuthing partner, a teen who had mugged Harry. In the upcoming fifth season, now in production in Dublin, Ireland, Lando will join the cast, playing Pierce Kennedy, the new State Pathologist, who becomes a charming and handsome natural ally for Harry. Promotional portrait of British actress Jane Seymour (born Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg), as Dr. Michaela ‘Mike’ Quinn, and American actor Joe Lando, as Byron Sully, as they pose with horses for the made-for-tv movie ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: the Movie,’ 1999. (Photo by Spike Nannarello/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images Emmy-Award Winner Seymour also serves as executive producer on the series. The new season finds Harry and Fergus delving into the worlds of whiskey-making, theatre and musical-tattoos, chasing a gang of middle-aged lady burglars and working to deal with a murder close to home. Debuting in 2026, Harry Wild Season 5 will consist of six episodes. Ahead of the new season, a 2-part Harry Wild Special will debut exclusively on Acorn TV on Monday, November 24th. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anneeaston/2025/09/17/dr-quinn-co-stars-jane-seymour-and-joe-lando-reuniting-in-new-season-of-harry-wild/
SIX
SIX$0.02095+0.19%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07337+2.45%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.03+1.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:05
Share
Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

The post Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At EDCON 2025 in Osaka, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin delivered fresh details of Ethereum’s technical roadmap, delineating both short-term scaling goals and longer-term protocol transformations. The immediate priority, according to slides from the presentation, is scaling at the L1 level by raising the gas limit while maintaining decentralization. Tools such as block-level access lists, ZK-EVMs, gas repricing, and slot optimization were highlighted as means to improve throughput and efficiency. A central theme of the presentation was privacy, divided into protections for on-chain “writes” (transactions, voting, DeFi operations) and “reads” (retrieving blockchain state). Write privacy could be achieved through client-side zero-knowledge proofs, encrypted voting, and mixnet-based transaction relays. Read privacy efforts include trusted execution environments, private information retrieval techniques, dummy queries to obscure access patterns, and partial state nodes that reveal only necessary data. These measures aim to reduce information leakage across both ends of user interaction. In the medium term, Ethereum’s focus shifts to cross-Layer-2 interoperability. Vitalik described trustless L2 asset transfers, proof aggregation, and faster settlement mechanisms as key milestones toward a seamless rollup ecosystem. Faster slots and stronger finality, supported by techniques like erasure coding and three-stage finalization (3SF), are also in scope to enhance responsiveness and security. The roadmap also includes Stage 2 rollup advancements to strengthen verification efficiency, alongside a call for broader community participation to help build and maintain these improvements. The long-term “Lean Ethereum” blueprint emphasizes security, simplicity and optimization, with ambitions for quantum-resistant cryptography, formal verification of the protocol, and adoption of ideal primitives for hashing, signatures, and zero-knowledge proofs. Buterin stressed that these improvements are not just for scalability but to make Ethereum a stable, trustworthy foundation for the broader decentralized ecosystem. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.…
CROSS
CROSS$0.23334-5.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001683-2.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:22
Share
Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin whale wallets added $300M in August as meme coin frenzy grows. Analysts highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE as a hidden gem with supply scarcity and investor hype.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.31-3.47%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.006605+26.58%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002389-1.07%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Hyperliquid’s Bold Mission to Revolutionize Stablecoins

Trump meets Milei and promises support without bailout