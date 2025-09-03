3 Meme Coins to Buy in 2025 That Could Rival Pepe Coin’s (PEPE) Popularity

The recent rally in PEPE has reignited interest, especially after the token surged to $0.000015 but settled at $0.0000113 following a wave of whale activity. Technical indicators also show resistance at $0.00001265. A clean move above this level could set PEPE toward $0.00001890, representing a gain of 65% from current levels. However, critics argue that Pepe coin has no utility backing and can easily lose steam. That’s why more retail and institutional traders are widening their watchlists to contenders with both momentum and a more transparent framework for growth.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Real Momentum

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) isn’t just another frog; it’s building on an EVM-compatible Layer-2 purpose-built for meme assets, zero tax, sniper-bot protection, and a launchpad designed to give new meme projects a fair start. Credibility boxes have already been checked: CoinMarketCap listing and a Certik audit have been completed.

The presale has shifted into Stage 12 after Stage 11 sold out in a rush, with $22.9 million raised toward a $25,475,000 target. At $0.0020, this stage is 93% filled. Stage-1 buyers are sitting on 100% paper gains, and newcomers still have about 50% upside into the planned $0.0030 listing. The price steps to $0.0022 next, meaning the discount window is narrowing.

Community energy is equally loud: a $777,000 giveaway with ten winners each going with $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens is fueling steady growth across socials, and from June to August, LILPEPE ranked above PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB on ChatGPT’s meme-coin trend trackers. In a year of macro chop and inflation worries, that mix of utility plus attention is exactly what momentum traders hunt.

Peanut (PNUT) Climbs 9% as Traders Eye a Break Above $0.23

Peanut (PNUT) posted a sharp 9% daily rise, pushing back toward $0.23 after defending a sturdy $0.217–$0.222 floor. The recoil from the $0.208 dip on August 19 drew in fresh volume, and the steady grind higher suggests an accumulation rhythm rather than a fleeting wick. PNUT experiences recurring bounces at support, improving liquidity, and pockets of community bids showing up after each minor pullback. If PNUT can flip $0.23 into support, traders will start mapping a path into the mid-$0.20s and beyond. It’s still a niche play, but the combination of resilience at support and a clean trigger level has short-term speculators paying close attention.

Bonk (BONK) Back on Watch as Sentiment Turns

BONK reclaimed the $0.000023 area with an 11% pop, riding a broader risk-on shift and renewed interest across Solana names. CoinCodex flags Q3 as a favorable window with tangible fundamental momentum.

On August 11, a co-founder unveiled the first phase of the BONK Digital Asset Treasury, anchored by a $25M Safety Shot partnership. Builders on BONK.fun now earns 0.1% of all swaps via a CTO rewards program, small on paper, but the kind of incentive that compounds activity and stickiness.

If the price can hold above the reclaimed level, several desks will map a glide toward $0.0000278–$0.0000291 into September, with some calling $0.000028 as the line in the sand for confirmation. The setup isn’t risk-free; few meme trades are, but for momentum traders, alignment between on-chain incentives, community flow, and a clear technical lane is exactly the checklist they want.

Bottom Line

PEPE still owns the spotlight when it wakes up, but 2025’s most interesting meme trades may come from names pairing attention with structure. LILPEPE brings a Layer-2 plus fair-launch tooling to a category that rarely ships infrastructure; PNUT is carving out a clean trigger above $0.23; BONK is leveraging Solana momentum and fresh builder incentives. If you’re rotating into meme exposure, set alerts at the key levels above, and, if LILPEPE fits your risk profile, consider locking a presale allocation before the next stage price steps up.

