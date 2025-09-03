3 Other Coins Predicted to Rally 1500% Before Bitcoin’s Cycle Peak in 2026

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:57
Cardano (ADA) has long been a favourite among investors who believe in strong fundamentals and long-term scalability. Nevertheless, as markets prepare to enter the next halving cycle of Bitcoin and a possible peak in the year 2026, there is speculation that a new era of alternative cryptocurrencies should bring as much growth as Bitcoin has shown to date, and even more. Among all these, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Solana (SOL), and Injective (INJ) are gaining significant interest because of their new ecosystem functions and surging growth.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme-Fueled Layer 2 Revolution

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is more than just another meme coin. It is the native utility token of the Little Pepe ecosystem, which operates as a next-generation Layer 2 blockchain designed exclusively for meme culture. Built with ultra-low fees, warp-speed security, and rapid finality, the network positions itself as the world’s first meme-only blockchain. Unlike other projects that merely scale Ethereum, Little Pepe could redefine meme tokens by giving them a dedicated infrastructure.

The presale performance underscores its momentum. As of Stage 12, LILPEPE is priced at $0.002, with over $22.4 million raised out of a $25.4 million target. More than 14.2 billion tokens have already been sold from the planned allocation, signalling significant retail and community confidence. At listing, tokens are expected to debut at $0.003, reflecting steady growth potential for early adopters.

Tokenomics reveal a structured approach to sustainability. Application of 10% of the supply is dedicated to liquidity so that the exchange can run properly, 26.5% to presale, and 13.5% to staking and rewards to holders in the long term. The remaining 10% t goes to marketing, campaign maintenance and support, influencer networks, and community relationships. Perhaps most notable, the project imposes 0% transaction tax, reinforcing its ethos of financial freedom.

The roadmap adds a playful but strategic touch. Beginning with “Pregnancy,” the project emphasised presale growth and partnerships. In the “Birth” stage, Little Pepe aims for major exchange listings and a billion-dollar market cap push. The final “Growth” stage envisions LILPEPE’s Layer 2 EVM becoming the go-to chain for meme tokens, complete with its own meme Launchpad and sniper-bot resistant architecture.

To mark the presale, the team will run a giveaway of up to $770,000, giving away ten winners with $77,000 each in tokens. This project indicates its dedication to creating a devoted and active audience. Moreover, Little Pepe is reportedly backed by anonymous but proven experts who have supported top meme tokens in the past, adding credibility to its ambitions. With plans to launch on two leading centralized exchanges and aspirations for the world’s largest platform, LILPEPE is positioned as a unique contender in the next market cycle.

Solana (SOL): Scaling Speed and Adoption

Solana (SOL) continues to benefit from its high throughput and low transaction fees. With expanding use in DeFi and NFTs, Solana’s ecosystem growth suggests it may play a pivotal role in the upcoming cycle. Its ability to host fast, cost-effective dApps positions SOL as one of the leading Ethereum alternatives.

Injective (INJ): Building DeFi Infrastructure

Injective (INJ) is another strong candidate for outsized growth. Specializing in decentralized finance applications, Injective provides developers with advanced tools to build trading, lending, and derivatives platforms. As institutional interest in decentralized infrastructure grows, INJ may capture significant value by 2026.

Conclusion

Although Cardano (ADA) should continue to be quite a successful player, other trends like Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Solana (SOL), or Injective (INJ) look at how fresh ideas in the sphere of blockchain, DeFi, and meme culture can also bring high rewards during the new cycle. Little Pepe is one of them because it has a specially designed Layer 2 that is focused on memes, impressive presale performance, and a community-first approach. Based on these fundamentals, evidence indicates that it will be one of the most interesting tokens in the run-up to the 2026 Bitcoin boom.

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/03/cardano-ada-isnt-only-one-3-other-coins-predicted-rally/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
