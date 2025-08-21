3 Signs ETH may rally to $4,800

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 20:31
With Ethereum hovering above $4,200 and aiming for new highs, bulls are once again in control. ETF inflows, improved technicals, and shifting market dynamics suggest a further leg higher. Investors can expect a surge to $4,800 if the upside momentum sustains.

Let’s discuss the key factors why Ethereum (ETH) can rally to $4,800 and possibly go to an all-time high as well, in this Ethereum price prediction.

Current ETH price scenario

Ethereum price prediction: 3 Signs ETH may rally to $4,800 - 1ETH 1d chart, Source: crypto.news
  • At the moment, ETH is trading at about $4,295. Bulls maintained the upward momentum above the $4,000–$4,150 support zone by printing the highest weekly closing since 2021 at almost $4,475.
  • Spot ETH ETFs just recorded an 8-day inflow run ending on August 14 (almost $3.7 billion during the streak, and about $640 million on that day). Although there was a minor outflow on August 15, overall momentum is still positive.
  • Rotation of the market is beneficial: The strength of ETH is driving the most recent altcoin leg, while Bitcoin’s dominance has decreased to about 59%.

3 signs ETH may rally to $4,800

Sign 1 — ETF demand is (still) a tailwind

Flows continue to be a major bull driver following the eight days of robust net inflows into U.S. spot ETH ETFs. In addition, since spring, cumulative net inflows have increased into the tens of billions, demonstrating persistent institutional interest.

Sign 2 — Technicals favor a push toward $4,800

Holding above $4,450 retains attention on $4,700–$4,800, just shy of the last ATH (~$4,878). ETH regained the $4,450–$4,550 supply region and ended the week at a 4-year high. The first support is between $4,000 and $4,150.

Ethereum price prediction: 3 Signs ETH may rally to $4,800 - 2ETH 1w chart, Source: Tradingview

Sign 3 — Breadth & relative strength are improving

Capital is shifting into majors as BTC supremacy declines; ETH leadership is evident in the ETH/BTC ratio reaching 2025 highs in tandem with ETF demand. That mix historically accompanies upside extensions in ETH.

Ethereum short term price outlook

The path of least resistance is a break toward $4,700–$4,800 shortly if $4,450–$4,550 maintains as support and ETF net inflows resume following short outliers.  This opinion would be weakened, and a deeper retest would be possible if the daily close dropped back below $4,150.

Source: https://crypto.news/ethereum-price-prediction-3-signs-eth-may-rally-to-4800/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.

PANews2025/05/14 13:40

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
