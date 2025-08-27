3 Soaring Meme Coins to Buy and Hold for the Next 4 Months

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 23:23
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015006-0.27%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002138+2.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061-0.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01334+1.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018298+3.76%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00003178-8.33%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003186-4.61%

Meme coins are once again stealing the spotlight in the crypto world. People often call them risky or jokes. Yet, coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu made a lot of early backers millionaires when the internet buzz and passionate communities took off. As the crypto buzz builds again, a fresh crop of meme coins is trending. Keep an eye on Little Pepe (LILPEPE), BONK, and Dogwifhat (WIF); any of these could break out big in the next four months.  

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Everyone is Talking About  

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the hottest name in meme coins right now. It’s still in the 11th round of its presale, sitting at just $0.0020, with a bump to $0.0021 coming up soon as stage 12. Even without a spot on big exchanges, the project has pulled in over $21.9 million in pre-sales, a clear sign that the community is all in. This meme coin comes with more backbone than most fresh launches. CertiK, the leading firm in blockchain audits, has cleared it, and it has already landed on CoinMarketCap (CMC) for instant credibility. Its follower count is popping, too, with 34,840 holders and over 27,000 members on Telegram. Those figures mean a lot for a token still in the presale phase, hinting at a viral surge once trading begins. LILPEPE’s tokenomics are crafted for growth. The breakdown is 26.5% for presale, 10% locked for liquidity, 30% parked in chain reserves, and another 10% earmarked for DEX pools. This setup secures trading depth and cushions the project with funds for upgrades and utility. History tells us meme coins can explode, and LILPEPE looks like a contender. Analysts are pointing to a price between $0.50 and $2.50 if the user base swells like Shiba Inu’s or Dogecoin’s once did. The next four months will be telling: a closed presale, fresh exchange listings, and marketing led by the community could trigger the coin’s first big price surge.

BONK has locked its spot as Solana’s favorite meme coin, and the hype just won’t quit. Part of the magic comes from the tribe of fans and builders who keep it alive. You can already trade BONK on BONKSWAP and chat with BONKBOT, and the fun is translating into real uses—not just memes. Solana’s lightning-fast speeds and tiny fees let you fling BONK around without it costing you a fortune, which is why people think it’s here to stay for the long haul. The biggest booster of all is still the BONK community. Proudly calling itself the “dog coin for the people,” it soars whenever meme mania hits and still grabs the attention of everyday investors. The realistic estimate is that it could surge to $0.000034 by the end of 2025 if the current momentum continues.

Dogwifhat (WIF) has turned itself into a meme-coin legend thanks to a diehard crew called the WifArmy who live and breathe its strange charm. The current price is approximately $0.88, with a market capitalization of around $875 million. Sure, like every other meme coin, it runs on hype and memes, but the latest moves on the chart scream that it’s got some extra turbo.   Trading volume just jumped, and big wallets keep stacking WIF, telling us that both neighborhood investors and the money bags like what they see. A catchy brand usually carries meme coins a long way, and WIF’s weird but lovable vibe keeps pulling more folks into the pack.   No one is saying this is a sure bet, but some number crunchers are looking at WIF and throwing out a dream zone between $1.20 and $2.60 if it goes parabolic. For anyone chasing quick gains over the next few months, WIF could end up being the wildest and most rewarding meme play of 2025.

Conclusion  

The next few months might be crucial for meme coins, especially now that crypto sentiment is brightening ahead of the bull cycle. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the clear frontrunner, having crushed its presale and built a buzz that hints at big price moves when it finally lands on exchanges. BONK keeps riding the Solana train and its tight-knit community, and WIF is drawing attention with clever branding and a dedicated crowd willing to chase returns.   If you’re hunting for high-risk, high-reward plays, these three meme coins could be worth the ride as the market wave builds.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://finbold.com/3-soaring-meme-coins-to-buy-and-hold-for-the-next-4-months/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006-1.00%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001468-1.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.065+5.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Share
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,322.02+2.25%
MANTRA
OM$0.2317+1.93%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Crypto Early Presale Momentum: MAGAX Crosses 75% Stage 1 Mark, MAGAXLIVE Code Activated

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output