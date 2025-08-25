3 Token Unlocks to Watch in the Final Week of August 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 12:31
Jupiter
JUP$0.5077-3.64%
Solana
SOL$205.18-1.91%
Kamino
KMNO$0.06001+1.40%
GET
GET$0.010086+0.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01362-2.36%

The crypto market will see notable token unlocks in the fourth week of August 2025. Major projects, including Jupiter (JUP), Optimism (OP), and Kamino (KMNO), will release significant new token supplies. 

These unlocks, worth millions, could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price movements. Here’s a breakdown of what to watch.

1. Jupiter (JUP)

  • Unlock Date: August 28
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 53.47 million JUP (0.76% of Total Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 3.05 billion JUP
  • Total supply: 7 billion JUP

Jupiter is a decentralized liquidity aggregator on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. It optimizes trade routes across multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to provide users with the best prices for token swaps with minimal slippage. 

On August 28, Jupiter will unlock 53.47 million JUP tokens, valued at approximately $27.54 million, representing 1.75% of its circulating supply. This unlock follows a monthly cliff vesting schedule. 

JUP Token Unlock in August. Source: Tokenomist

Jupiter has allocated the tokens primarily to the team (38.89 million JUP). Furthermore, Mercurial stakeholders will get 14.58 million JUP altcoins.

2. Optimism (OP)

  • Unlock Date: August 31
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 31.34 million OP (0.73% of Total Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 1.75 billion OP
  • Total supply: 4.29 billion OP

Optimism is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) using Optimistic Rollups. It batches transactions off-chain, reducing fees and increasing speed while keeping Ethereum’s security. 

The network will release 31.34 million OP on August 31. These tokens account for 1.79% of the circulating supply and are worth around $24.36 million. 

OP Token Unlock in August. Source: Tokenomist

Core contributors will receive 16.54 million tokens from this amount, while investors will secure 14.8 million OP.

3. Kamino (KMNO)

  • Unlock Date: August 30
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 229.17 million KMNO (2.29% of Total Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 2.6 billion KMNO
  • Total supply: 10 billion KMNO

Kamino Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on the Solana blockchain that specializes in borrowing, lending, and liquidity provision.

On August 30, Kamino will unlock 229.17 million KMNO tokens. The tokens are valued at approximately $13.81 million and represent 8.81% of the current circulating supply. 

KMNO Token Unlock in August. Source: Tokenomist 

The team will distribute most of the unlocked tokens (145.83 million KMNO) to key stakeholders and advisors. Additionally, Kamino will award 83.33 to core contributors.

In addition to these three, Huma Finance (HUMA), Sophon (SOPH), and Venom (VENOM) will also experience new supply entering the market. Overall, in the final week of the month, the market will welcome tokens worth more than $620 million.

The post 3 Token Unlocks to Watch in the Final Week of August 2025 appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/token-unlock-august-last-week/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

The post METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release METABORA GAMES and Baligames to Participate in ‘WebX 2025’ and Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metabora-games-and-baligames-to-participate-in-webx-2025-and-showcase-new-title-puzzle-guardians/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020354-8.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 12:16
Share
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000348-13.00%
Particl
PART$0.1897-0.62%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 228,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%; the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week in five years, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market; affected by tariffs, many companies including Circle are considering postponing their IPOs; the pump fun live broadcast function has been launched to 5% of users, and an audit policy has been formulated.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.78-1.22%
U
U$0.0126-25.88%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009447-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/04/05 17:10
Share

Trending News

More

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Debate Intensifies as September FOMC Meeting Nears

LayerZero wins $110M Stargate acquisition deal