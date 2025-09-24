3 Trump Crypto Currencies to Watch Closely this Week

Key Insights:

World Liberty Financial Plans Debit Card and Business Deal

It is worth mentioning that World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has become a key Trump-linked digital coin.

The project started in September 2024 with backing from President Donald J. Trump. The associated token now carries a market cap of $4.95 billion.

WLFI trades at $0.2014 after falling 5.79% in the past 24 hours. Its daily volume is $693.72 million.

At Korea Blockchain Week 2025 in Seoul, co-founder Zak Folkman said WLFI will launch a debit card.

He explained that the card will connect to Apple Pay and link with the World Liberty app.

The project is also building a retail platform with features for payments and trading, described as “Venmo meets Robinhood.”

Folkman also confirmed that WLFI will not create its own blockchain. He said the project aims to remain chain-neutral and will continue to focus on its stablecoin USD1.

The stablecoin is designed to connect traditional finance with crypto markets.

Earlier this year, World Liberty Financial announced a major deal with ALT5 Sigma, a public technology company.

ALT5 plans to sell $1.5 billion worth of shares and use the proceeds to buy WLFI tokens.

In return, World Liberty will receive $750 million in shares. Securities filings also show that Eric Trump will join ALT5’s board, while Zach Witkoff, a World Liberty founder, will serve as chairman.

This partnership places WLFI in a similar position to other crypto projects that have drawn investment from public firms.

More importantly, it also signals a growing effort to link Trump-backed assets with mainstream finance.

Official Trump Crypto Holds Market Position

The Official Trump token (TRUMP) is another crypto to watch with ties to the family. It is trading at $7.67, with a slight daily gain of 0.14%. Its market cap is pegged at $1.53 billion.

The TRUMP token has become a niche investment for followers of the Trump brand.

It is important to mention that even though market participants are not certain about its long-term plans, the token remains actively watched in the market.

Since its launch, the steady performance shows continued demand among traders and supporters.

Though it has not announced new products or business deals like WLFI, the TRUMP token holds a clear spot among cryptocurrencies linked to the family.

Its value and visibility suggest it will remain part of this group of assets to watch in the long term.

Bitcoin Support Tied to Trump Family Role

Bitcoin continues to lead the global crypto market. It trades at $112,901.65 with a market cap of $2.24 trillion. Its daily trading volume is $50.87 billion, down 9.64%.

Reports indicate that the Trump family has built close ties with Bitcoin over the past year.

At the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong, Eric Trump said his family turned to crypto after banks cut them off because of politics.

According to him, the Bitcoin community welcomed his father and became a key supporter.

Eric Trump also stated that most of his time is now spent working in the Bitcoin space.

He is connected to American Bitcoin, a company with strong business ties to the coin. Trump is also associated with Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump recently predicted that Bitcoin price would reach $1 million in the next few years.

His comments show that Bitcoin remains central to the family’s role in digital assets

With record prices and strong political backing, Bitcoin stays at the core of the market as a top crypto to watch, even as new projects like WLFI and TRUMP gain ground.