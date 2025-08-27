3 Viral Meme Coins on Traders’ Watchlists: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Little Pepe (LILPEPE) 1000% Rally Imminent

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 22:53
Shiba Inu Main2 AD 4nXc08Q0Nwbrfi

Meme coins have always been wild cards in the crypto market, but now three names stand out more than the rest. Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), and the fast-rising Little Pepe (LILPEPE) are on traders’ radar as potential breakout plays. Each has its own story, but it is Little Pepe that many believe could rally 1000% in the coming days, climbing from its presale price of $0.0020 to as high as $0.02. That move would offer investors 10x gains, explaining why the token quickly steals the spotlight.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and its loyal following

Shiba Inu has long been one of the most recognizable meme coins. Trading today at around $0.0000125, according to CoinMarketCap, SHIB continues to attract a loyal community of traders who believe it can still deliver explosive runs. While a 1000% surge would push it into uncharted territory, history shows that community-backed tokens can shock the market when social media hype and broader crypto rallies align. Traders still see SHIB as a low entry bet with potential significant returns if a wave of attention hits.

Bonk (BONK) keeps Solana buzzing.

Bonk has chosen its place as the meme of choice on the Solana network. It trades near $0.000024 and often sees heavy liquidity across Solana-based platforms. Bonk benefits when the Solana ecosystem heats up, especially with renewed interest in NFTs and DeFi projects.  For traders, BONK represents a quickly moving asset that can rally sharply during network upswings. While a 1000% move would require a massive market shift, the token has shown enough resilience to remain a staple on trader watchlists.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) and the presale frenzy

Where Shiba Inu and Bonk rely on community history, Little Pepe is fresh energy with structure behind it. Built as a meme coin with a next-gen Layer 2 framework, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is currently in stage 11 of its presale. Tokens are priced at $0.0020, and the round is 98% filled, with over $21.7 million already raised out of a $22.3 million target.  Stage 10 closed early after raising $19.3 million, and each presale stage adds a 10% price bump, creating built-in gains for those who buy early. Stage 1 investors have already doubled their money with 100% gains, and stage 11 buyers are set for a guaranteed 50% return once the token lists at $0.0030. The presale has twenty stages in total, and with each round closing faster, demand is visibly surging. Beyond the numbers, Little Pepe has been making waves online. It peaked above Pepe, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu in ChatGPT 5 memecoin trend data between June and August 2025, showing how much attention it captured in the meme coin conversation. A significant reason traders feel more confident in LILPEPE is transparency. The token is already listed on CoinMarketCap, giving investors easy access to live data, and it has passed a CertiK audit with a security score above 95%. These are rare milestones for a presale project and help remove some hesitation usually seen with new meme coins. On top of that, Little Pepe is running a massive 777k giveaway where ten participants will win $77k each in tokens, fueling even more social buzz.

Closing thoughts

Shiba Inu continues to carry the weight of history, and Bonk is firmly tied to Solana’s ecosystem revival. Both could rally sharply if the market lights up, but neither has the immediate setup that Little Pepe currently does. With stage 11 nearly sold out, a guaranteed 50% gain on listing, a CertiK audit, and a CoinMarketCap presence, LILPEPE looks like the meme coin with the most straightforward path to massive upside. If momentum holds and the presale closes strong, the token could push toward $0.02 soon. That would be a 1000% rally and a 10x return for those buying early. For traders looking at meme coins today, Little Pepe may be the one story you don’t want to ignore.

