312K+ Holders, Presence in 130+ Countries, Almost $405M Raised: BlockDAG Moves Toward Becoming Crypto’s Global Standard

The digital coin industry is searching for real use cases and sustainable networks. BlockDAG has taken a different route and made steady progress without loud campaigns. With more than 312,000 unique coin holders, 3 million mobile users mining through its X1 app, and expansion into 130+ countries, BlockDAG (BDAG) is proving itself as one of the most widely connected projects.

The presale now totals nearly $405 million. Growth is not driven by celebrity ties or media stunts. Instead, it comes from real people mining, using, and holding BDAG daily. This strong adoption is placing BlockDAG on the path to becoming the next global standard for digital money.

A User-Led Growth Story: 3 Million Miners and Rising

The X1 mobile miner app is the center of BlockDAG’s global reach. Over 3 million people have joined by mining directly from their phones. Unlike proof-of-stake systems or costly machines that block everyday users, this app keeps mining open to anyone with a smartphone.

That easy entry point is why BlockDAG is spreading in developing regions, to underbanked groups, and among younger people who value simple tools over technical setups.

This approach has more meaning than just numbers. Every active miner adds security and strength to the BlockDAG network. The system becomes more distributed and harder to break. While other projects pay for ads or rely on famous names, BlockDAG grows through practical use. The result is a wider and more durable reach.

Physical Proof: The Power Era Brings Real Machines

BlockDAG is not limited to mobile apps. The project has also shipped 19,800 physical miners around the world, including the X10, X30, and X100 devices. This marks the start of what BlockDAG calls its Power Era, where the focus is on building real mining infrastructure and spreading control.

What makes these miners notable is how fast they are being sent out. The shipment pipeline is now targeting 2,000 units per week, with deliveries already confirmed in dozens of countries.

The presence of these machines in 130+ regions shows that BlockDAG is not only a digital promise but a working, physical system. The machines prove that mining power is no longer just locked in data centers but is being shared globally.

312,000 Holders and More Each Day

Many coin projects claim big communities but lack proof. BlockDAG is different. More than 1,000 new coin holders join every day, adding to the 312,000 wallets already active. This growth is not built on fake trades or forced hype. It is the result of real users holding BDAG.

This rise is also balanced by large-scale entries, such as single-day buys of $4.4 million and $3.6 million. Both small and large buyers are part of the network. This mix makes BlockDAG’s base stronger and its market presence harder to shake.

Community Strength in Numbers

BlockDAG’s reach goes further than wallets. Its social groups now have over 325,000 active members across Telegram, Discord, and other spaces. Around 1,000 daily Medium readers also follow updates closely. These are not silent accounts. They take part in testnets, forums, referrals, and deployment tasks.

Unlike many projects that depend on press or outside promotion, BlockDAG creates its own momentum. The community drives growth from within. With shared tools, working miners, and ongoing results, BlockDAG shows what a user-led system can achieve.

BlockDAG Presale Hits Nearly $405M in Batch 30

The presale has now raised almost $405 million, placing BlockDAG in a rare group. But the focus is not on spending for attention. The funds are used for miner production, new features, network grants, and global rollout.

The presale price stays fixed at $0.0013, while the Batch 30 market price is $0.03. This gives an early entry point with a return potential of 2900%. Already, more than 26.2 billion coins have been sold, with daily funding still crossing $1 million.

BlockDAG’s method is clear. It avoids influencer ads and celebrity tie-ins. Instead, it keeps building miners, wallets, and tools. With an entry price still open at $0.0013, it remains one of the few fair deals left in the market.

Conclusion: Building Toward a Global Standard

BlockDAG did not start with a billion-dollar push. It began with working tools, accessible mobile mining, and a plan to make coins usable for all. That plan has worked. Today, BlockDAG stretches into 130+ countries, supports millions of users, and has raised nearly $405 million without private funding.

The project is not only making a coin; it is building a connected global system. Numbers show strong adoption. Growth shows trust. With 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners, and 19,800 machines running, BlockDAG is no longer trying to match the standard. It is already becoming the standard.

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

