The post 32 Countries Move Toward Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 24 September 2025 | 12:30 A new study has revealed that momentum for Bitcoin adoption at the state level is spreading quickly, even as some governments remain cautious. According to research by the Bitcoin Policy Institute, 32 countries are now actively pursuing pro-Bitcoin initiatives ranging from legislation to direct state participation in mining and investment. The report highlights that interest intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the creation of the Strategic Research Organization (API) to oversee America’s National Bitcoin Reserve. Since then, governments across multiple continents have taken steps to integrate Bitcoin into their financial or energy strategies. Out of the 32 countries identified, 27 already maintain some form of active exposure to Bitcoin, while 13 are moving bills or proposals through legislative pipelines. These initiatives range from legal frameworks for investing and retirement products to the use of Bitcoin in tax collection and state-backed mining projects. Several nations are experimenting with multiple approaches at once. Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, for instance, are combining sovereign wealth fund allocations with direct mining ventures, signaling a comprehensive state-level commitment to BTC. The study also found that ten countries, including El Salvador, Russia, Bhutan, and Ethiopia, are accumulating Bitcoin by tying mining rights to energy contracts. Meanwhile, governments such as the U.S., China, and the U.K. have effectively become holders of Bitcoin through seized assets, which they have chosen not to liquidate. Tax integration is also beginning to surface. Switzerland’s cantons, Dubai, Panama City, and the U.S. state of Colorado now permit residents to pay certain taxes directly in Bitcoin. While the scope and intent differ, the report underscores a clear trend: governments are no longer viewing Bitcoin solely as a speculative asset but increasingly as an economic instrument to be integrated into policy, energy, and fiscal systems. The… The post 32 Countries Move Toward Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 24 September 2025 | 12:30 A new study has revealed that momentum for Bitcoin adoption at the state level is spreading quickly, even as some governments remain cautious. According to research by the Bitcoin Policy Institute, 32 countries are now actively pursuing pro-Bitcoin initiatives ranging from legislation to direct state participation in mining and investment. The report highlights that interest intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the creation of the Strategic Research Organization (API) to oversee America’s National Bitcoin Reserve. Since then, governments across multiple continents have taken steps to integrate Bitcoin into their financial or energy strategies. Out of the 32 countries identified, 27 already maintain some form of active exposure to Bitcoin, while 13 are moving bills or proposals through legislative pipelines. These initiatives range from legal frameworks for investing and retirement products to the use of Bitcoin in tax collection and state-backed mining projects. Several nations are experimenting with multiple approaches at once. Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, for instance, are combining sovereign wealth fund allocations with direct mining ventures, signaling a comprehensive state-level commitment to BTC. The study also found that ten countries, including El Salvador, Russia, Bhutan, and Ethiopia, are accumulating Bitcoin by tying mining rights to energy contracts. Meanwhile, governments such as the U.S., China, and the U.K. have effectively become holders of Bitcoin through seized assets, which they have chosen not to liquidate. Tax integration is also beginning to surface. Switzerland’s cantons, Dubai, Panama City, and the U.S. state of Colorado now permit residents to pay certain taxes directly in Bitcoin. While the scope and intent differ, the report underscores a clear trend: governments are no longer viewing Bitcoin solely as a speculative asset but increasingly as an economic instrument to be integrated into policy, energy, and fiscal systems. The…

32 Countries Move Toward Adoption

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 17:39
Sidekick
K$0.1465-22.77%
Union
U$0.010007-7.15%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9652+1.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.722+0.42%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,025.51+0.18%
Movement
MOVE$0.1177+1.55%
Bitcoin
  • 24 September 2025
  • |
  • 12:30

A new study has revealed that momentum for Bitcoin adoption at the state level is spreading quickly, even as some governments remain cautious.

According to research by the Bitcoin Policy Institute, 32 countries are now actively pursuing pro-Bitcoin initiatives ranging from legislation to direct state participation in mining and investment.

The report highlights that interest intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the creation of the Strategic Research Organization (API) to oversee America’s National Bitcoin Reserve. Since then, governments across multiple continents have taken steps to integrate Bitcoin into their financial or energy strategies.

Out of the 32 countries identified, 27 already maintain some form of active exposure to Bitcoin, while 13 are moving bills or proposals through legislative pipelines. These initiatives range from legal frameworks for investing and retirement products to the use of Bitcoin in tax collection and state-backed mining projects.

Several nations are experimenting with multiple approaches at once. Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, for instance, are combining sovereign wealth fund allocations with direct mining ventures, signaling a comprehensive state-level commitment to BTC.

The study also found that ten countries, including El Salvador, Russia, Bhutan, and Ethiopia, are accumulating Bitcoin by tying mining rights to energy contracts. Meanwhile, governments such as the U.S., China, and the U.K. have effectively become holders of Bitcoin through seized assets, which they have chosen not to liquidate.

Tax integration is also beginning to surface. Switzerland’s cantons, Dubai, Panama City, and the U.S. state of Colorado now permit residents to pay certain taxes directly in Bitcoin.

While the scope and intent differ, the report underscores a clear trend: governments are no longer viewing Bitcoin solely as a speculative asset but increasingly as an economic instrument to be integrated into policy, energy, and fiscal systems.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-goes-global-32-countries-move-toward-adoption/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009953-11.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005-1.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Share
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01221+0.65%
Aster
ASTER$2.4071+41.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Share
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0.25426+8.14%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4079-0.41%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00498+2.91%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

Canada accelerates China trade push as Washington hesitates