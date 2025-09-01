340,000,000 XRP in 14 Days, Whales Fueling Epic Rebound

Whales bought 340 million XRP in the past two weeks, according to market analyst Ali Martinez.

The large-scale purchases have drawn attention to whale behavior, the XRP Ledger upgrade, and the outlook for future prices

Whales Drive XRP Buying Trend

It is worth noting that large holders has bought 340 million coins within the past 14 days.

This data was shared by Ali Martinez, who follows the movements of big accounts in the market.

The buying was recorded in the second half of August and ended on August 31. The wallets involved held between 10 million and 100 million XRP each.

XRP Whales on Buying Spree | Source: Ali Martinez

The increase in their balances showed that some investors with large positions decided to add more tokens.

For many traders, whale activity is often taken as a signal of confidence, though it does not guarantee what will happen next.

A comment under the post pointed out the other side of the story: how much of the new buying might later be sold.

This question highlighted the uncertainty of the market. Big purchases can support the price, but they can also create selling pressure if whales decide to exit quickly.

The size of the purchase was also notable. It was far above the level of normal market movements and suggested that whales were making a coordinated move.

This came at a time when the XRP price was facing a correction and traders were waiting for signs of the next trend.

In separate news, while whales were buying, Ripple was working on improving the XRP Ledger.

A major update introduced an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain. This project was built using Cosmos technology and was launched on the mainnet.

The EVM sidechain made it possible to run smart contracts and applications on the XRP Ledger.

Before this, the network was designed mainly for payments. It was fast and low-cost, but it did not support decentralized finance or more complex use cases.

XRP Ledger Multi-Functionality | Source: Cosmos – The Interchain

The upgrade opened the way for developers to create lending platforms, staking services, cross-chain bridges, and other apps.

The new system also allowed XRP to be used as gas fees, while keeping connections with more than 120 other blockchains.

As of August 31, it had already recorded over $100 million in daily cross-chain volume. It also had 18,000 addresses on the mainnet and more than 160 tokens launched.

Transaction speed was another key catalyst on the XRP Ledger. The sidechain reported over 1,000 transactions per second. This shows that the system could handle large-scale use.

This marked a shift for the XRP Ledger, moving it from a payments-only system to one that could compete with other platforms offering smart contracts.

Price Outlook and Next Targets

As of writing, CoinMarketCap data showed that XRP price was trading at $2.81. The coin was up 0.48% for the day.

Market watchers said the price was still in a corrective phase, often called wave four in chart analysis.

XRP Price Analysis | Source: DustyBC Crypto

Notably, the expectation was for another move down before a possible rebound, described as wave five.

For short-term traders, this meant caution. The advice was to wait if they were not focused on short trades.

For long-term holders, analysts noted that lower prices could be seen as buying opportunities. However, the timing of any rebound remained uncertain.

The whale purchases added a new factor to the discussion. On one hand, accumulation by large accounts could support the price in the future.

On the other hand, if those coins were later sold, it could increase pressure on the market.

With the new tools on the XRP Ledger and whale buying taking place at the same time, the market entered September with close attention on XRP.

Whether these moves would lead to a steady rebound or more volatility was still to be seen.