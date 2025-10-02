3,800 BTC Added by Long-Term Holders in 30 Days as Bitcoin Eyes $120K

Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at around $118,600 at press time, showing a 4% increase over the last 24 hours and a 6% gain this week. Long-term holders have been on an accumulation spree lately, adding more than 3,800 BTC to their balances on a monthly scale.
Traders and analysts are now watching the charts to see where the market heads next.
Analyst Ali Martinez reported that wallets holding Bitcoin for extended periods added over 3,800 BTC during the past 30 days. Glassnode data backs this up, showing a net position change of over 3,890 BTC. This activity follows a period of selling in August and early September.
Bitcoin’s price rose from around $112,000 to above $118,000 during the same time. This suggests that long-term holders are building positions as the price climbs, which is often seen as a sign of steady market confidence rather than panic buying or selling.
Interestingly, CryptoQuant’s Long-Term Holder SOPR, which measures whether coins are being sold at a profit or loss, is currently reading around 1.8. This means most long-term holders who are selling now are doing so at a profit.Source: CryptoQuant
Throughout the year, this metric has stayed above 1. That tells us holders are not under pressure to sell at a loss. Instead, they appear to be managing their exits carefully, without triggering wider selling across the market.
A chart shared by Rekt Capital shows Bitcoin pushing above the $117,300 level. This price acted as a breakout zone in mid-July and is now being tested again. A close above this level followed by a retest could support a move toward $120,000.
Traders are watching closely to see if the setup mirrors the earlier pattern that led to a rally.
A separate chart from Daan Crypto Trades shows Bitcoin breaking out of a downward trend channel that had held since July. The close at the start of October, near $118,600, marked a clean move above resistance.
Daan noted that staying above $112,000 would help keep the trend intact. He also said that the start of a new month and quarter often brings short-term volatility. Still, the broader setup remains in favor of continued strength as long as the price holds above key support.
