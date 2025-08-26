$383M Raised Pre-Launch, Is BlockDAG the Layer-1 Everyone’s Been Waiting For?

Most Layer-1 blockchains begin with little more than a testnet and a whitepaper, but BlockDAG is rewriting the approach. The hybrid Layer-1 has already raised more than $383M, sold 25.4B coins, and attracted 200,000+ holders, all before its mainnet is live. Alongside that, 19,400+ miners have been sold, and over 2.5M users are active on the X1 mobile miner app, giving BlockDAG momentum that many projects fail to achieve years after launch.

Unlike typical networks that scramble for developer support post-listing, BlockDAG is starting with a ready-built ecosystem. More than 4,500 developers are engaged, with 300+ dApps prepared to deploy on day one. This ensures that when BlockDAG goes live, it will already offer a marketplace filled with DeFi apps, NFT platforms, and enterprise tools, something most chains take years to establish.

Building Adoption Before Launch

The X1 mobile miner has been central to BlockDAG’s adoption strategy. By allowing users to mine BDAG from their smartphones with minimal energy use, the app distributes up to 20 BDAG per day and has attracted over 2.5M participants worldwide. This approach has created one of the largest grassroots mining communities in crypto.

Technologically, BlockDAG merges Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) with Proof-of-Work (PoW), a design that delivers scalability while maintaining the robust security of Bitcoin. This hybrid system can process thousands of transactions per second without sacrificing decentralization or Sybil resistance.

EVM compatibility strengthens this further, allowing Ethereum-based dApps and smart contracts to migrate easily. Developers benefit from reduced friction, while users gain access to familiar applications from the start.

Why the Presale Is Setting Records

BlockDAG’s Batch 29 is priced at $0.0276, with a planned listing price of $0.05 later in the year. That represents an 81% upside at launch for current participants, with analysts suggesting the potential for further gains once public trading begins.

Its presale success is notable compared to recent history. Avalanche raised around $350M before listing, while Aptos raised $200M. With $383M already secured, BlockDAG has surpassed both, positioning itself among the largest presales of the past decade.

Global Reach & Retail Strength

BlockDAG’s accessibility has set it apart. Instead of depending solely on institutional backers, it has built a broad retail base through the X1 app and affordable hardware. This has opened participation to regions often excluded from early blockchain opportunities.

Referral rewards, transparent vesting, and governance mechanisms further strengthen engagement, giving participants a direct role in the network’s growth.

As competition among Layer-1s intensifies, new entrants need more than just technical merit; they require liquidity, active users, and immediate functionality. BlockDAG’s strategy delivers on all three. Its substantial presale funding gives it the ability to deploy liquidity pools, global campaigns, and developer grants as soon as the mainnet goes live.

Preparing for the Next Phase

BlockDAG’s architecture is designed for versatility, supporting sectors from DeFi and gaming to enterprise blockchain solutions. With millions already involved in its ecosystem, network effects will activate from day one.

If momentum continues, the presale could reach its $600M goal before completion, making it the largest in recent memory. That would give BlockDAG unmatched resources to compete with established chains immediately after launch.

The combination of large-scale fundraising, grassroots adoption, and hybrid technical design makes BlockDAG one of 2025’s most anticipated launches. While risks exist with any new project, its progress before mainnet sets it apart.

For early participants, the presale window is closing. With listing near and infrastructure already in place, BlockDAG isn’t just preparing to launch, it’s preparing to lead.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post $383M Raised Pre-Launch, Is BlockDAG the Layer-1 Everyone’s Been Waiting For? appeared first on 36Crypto.