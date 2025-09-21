The post $4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Sui defends strong support zones, with $4.0–$4.5 resistance acting as the gateway to higher price targets. Liquidations show high leverage remains, with long and short traders facing frequent wipeouts near $3–$4 range. DEX volumes surged 38.8% in three months, reflecting steady growth in Sui ecosystem trading activity.  SUI Builds Momentum: $4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push Sui (SUI) was trading near $3.67, with traders closely watching the $4.0–$4.5 zone as a key resistance. The chart shared by Cipher X outlines critical areas shaping the market structure. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) around $3.0–$3.3 has been tested several times, and so far, it continues to hold as support. Beneath this, an order block between $2.0 and $2.5 remains a strong demand zone if prices retrace further.  Cipher X noted,  “As long as SUI holds above the FVG, a retest of 4.0 — 4.5 looks likely and breaking that could trigger a move toward ATH.”  Source: Cipher X//X The ultimate upside target remains near $5.5, the token’s all-time high. Liquidations Reflect High Leverage Activity Data from Coinglass shows total SUI liquidations remain active, with the latest figures recording $278.95K in long liquidations and $271.44K in short liquidations. This near balance reflects volatility affecting both sides of the market. Sui Total Liquidations Chart/Source: Coinglass Large spikes in liquidations have been visible throughout the year. April and May saw wipeouts exceeding $8M–$17M during sharp moves toward $4, while July dips below $3 triggered heavy long-side losses. Recent weeks show smaller liquidation volumes but frequent alternation between long and short positions, signaling that leveraged trading continues to shape short-term price swings. DEX Trading Volume Rises Steadily Weekly decentralized exchange (DEX) volume for SUI has reached $3.0 billion, a 39% increase compared to three months ago, according to data shared by Marc Shawn Brown.… The post $4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Sui defends strong support zones, with $4.0–$4.5 resistance acting as the gateway to higher price targets. Liquidations show high leverage remains, with long and short traders facing frequent wipeouts near $3–$4 range. DEX volumes surged 38.8% in three months, reflecting steady growth in Sui ecosystem trading activity.  SUI Builds Momentum: $4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push Sui (SUI) was trading near $3.67, with traders closely watching the $4.0–$4.5 zone as a key resistance. The chart shared by Cipher X outlines critical areas shaping the market structure. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) around $3.0–$3.3 has been tested several times, and so far, it continues to hold as support. Beneath this, an order block between $2.0 and $2.5 remains a strong demand zone if prices retrace further.  Cipher X noted,  “As long as SUI holds above the FVG, a retest of 4.0 — 4.5 looks likely and breaking that could trigger a move toward ATH.”  Source: Cipher X//X The ultimate upside target remains near $5.5, the token’s all-time high. Liquidations Reflect High Leverage Activity Data from Coinglass shows total SUI liquidations remain active, with the latest figures recording $278.95K in long liquidations and $271.44K in short liquidations. This near balance reflects volatility affecting both sides of the market. Sui Total Liquidations Chart/Source: Coinglass Large spikes in liquidations have been visible throughout the year. April and May saw wipeouts exceeding $8M–$17M during sharp moves toward $4, while July dips below $3 triggered heavy long-side losses. Recent weeks show smaller liquidation volumes but frequent alternation between long and short positions, signaling that leveraged trading continues to shape short-term price swings. DEX Trading Volume Rises Steadily Weekly decentralized exchange (DEX) volume for SUI has reached $3.0 billion, a 39% increase compared to three months ago, according to data shared by Marc Shawn Brown.…

$4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 02:47
NEAR
NEAR$3,197+%2,10
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,01392-%1,62
SUI
SUI$3,6729+%0,78
Movement
MOVE$0,1285+%1,82
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01374+%1,70
EPNS
PUSH$0,03566-%2,14

Key Insights:

  • Sui defends strong support zones, with $4.0–$4.5 resistance acting as the gateway to higher price targets.
  • Liquidations show high leverage remains, with long and short traders facing frequent wipeouts near $3–$4 range.
  • DEX volumes surged 38.8% in three months, reflecting steady growth in Sui ecosystem trading activity. 
SUI Builds Momentum: $4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push

Sui (SUI) was trading near $3.67, with traders closely watching the $4.0–$4.5 zone as a key resistance. The chart shared by Cipher X outlines critical areas shaping the market structure.

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) around $3.0–$3.3 has been tested several times, and so far, it continues to hold as support. Beneath this, an order block between $2.0 and $2.5 remains a strong demand zone if prices retrace further. 

Cipher X noted, 

“As long as SUI holds above the FVG, a retest of 4.0 — 4.5 looks likely and breaking that could trigger a move toward ATH.” 

Source: Cipher X//X

The ultimate upside target remains near $5.5, the token’s all-time high.

Liquidations Reflect High Leverage Activity

Data from Coinglass shows total SUI liquidations remain active, with the latest figures recording $278.95K in long liquidations and $271.44K in short liquidations. This near balance reflects volatility affecting both sides of the market.

Sui Total Liquidations Chart/Source: Coinglass

Large spikes in liquidations have been visible throughout the year. April and May saw wipeouts exceeding $8M–$17M during sharp moves toward $4, while July dips below $3 triggered heavy long-side losses. Recent weeks show smaller liquidation volumes but frequent alternation between long and short positions, signaling that leveraged trading continues to shape short-term price swings.

DEX Trading Volume Rises Steadily

Weekly decentralized exchange (DEX) volume for SUI has reached $3.0 billion, a 39% increase compared to three months ago, according to data shared by Marc Shawn Brown.

Trading volumes climbed strongly in July, peaking above $4.5B in the week of July 21. While activity cooled afterward, volumes have consistently stayed above $2.5B. Renewed strength in mid-August and early September shows continued engagement from liquidity providers and traders across SUI-based platforms.

Market Holds Near $3–$4 Range

SUI’s price has remained stable in the $3–$4 range, reflecting consolidation while buyers defend lower support zones. Exchange data shows 24-hour trading volume at $984.7 million, with a slight daily increase of 0.34% but a 7-day decline of 3%.

The next test lies at the $4.0–$4.5 resistance zone. If broken with momentum, the path toward the $5.5 all-time high becomes clearer. For now, SUI’s structure is defined by strong demand levels below and capped resistance above, setting the stage for its next decisive move.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/sui-builds-momentum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana (SOL) is surging as a leading crypto contender, demonstrating unstoppable momentum that commands attention. According to market analyst Adex Crypt, Solana is breaking key technical patterns, drawing massive stablecoin inflows, and driving billions in decentralized finance (DeFi) through the adoption of new Decentralized Autonomous Tokens (DATs). Record stablecoin inflows into Solana, led by USDC […]
Solana
SOL$239,61+%1,03
USDCoin
USDC$0,9994--%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001861-%0,53
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 02:16
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0,007384-%1,48
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005399+%4,85
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,2513+%0,92
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share
Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Metaplanet, Japan's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has completed a massive $1.4 billion fundraising round and launched new subsidiaries in Miami and Tokyo. The Tokyo-listed company more than doubled its initial fundraising target, attracting major institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds.
Union
U$0,013622-%6,37
Moonveil
MORE$0,08824+%4,14
Major
MAJOR$0,15924+%0,15
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate