4.5 Trillion Shiba Inu Lost as Key Metric Flashes Red

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 14:13
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001306-0.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0862-3.17%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002463+23.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01361+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017267+0.81%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-2.69%
RedStone
RED$0.5689-2.38%

On September 16, the leading memecoin, Shiba Inu, faced a major setback in its deflationary metric, according to fresh on-chain data shared by renowned blockchain tracking platform, Shibburn.

According to the data provided by the tracker, the SHIB burn rate has moved in an unusual direction, showing a sharp decline of 57.88% over the last 24 hours. The data, which appears concerning to the SHIB community, shows that only 69,420 SHIB tokens were burned in the last day.

It is important to note that SHIB burns are regular measures taken by the SHIB team to permanently remove certain quantities of SHIB from circulation. 

While this is done by sending SHIB tokens to dead or inaccessible wallets, it is a decisive action taken to consistently reduce the asset’s circulating supply, thereby fueling scarcity for the token.

SHIB stabilizes at $0.00001308

The negative trend in SHIB’s deflationary metric comes amid a broad crypto market rebound, where prices of leading cryptocurrencies are seen moving on an upside trajectory. However, the price of SHIB has only shown a decent surge of 1.48% over the last day, sparking debates among the crypto community.

While other cryptocurrencies have shown notable increases in their daily gains, investors are worried that the negative trend in the Shiba Inu burn metric might have caused a slowdown in the token’s potential ascent.

Further data shared by the tracker shows that the decline in the key metric was even more pronounced on its 7-day chart. Notably, the token has seen just 2,741,316 SHIB sent out of circulation over the last week, marking a decrease of 87.11%.

You Might Also Like

With this data showcasing a slowdown in burn activity over a long period, it appears that the demand for the asset might have reduced significantly during the period. Thus, the overall SHIB tokens removed from its total circulation stand at 4.5 trillion, marking the difference between all SHIB supply and the amount of SHIB actively circulating.

Following the resistance in SHIB’s price movement during the period, the asset was spotted trading steadily at $0.00001320, reflecting a 1.48% increase over the last 24 hours. 

Source: CoinMarketCap

While declines in SHIB’s burn activities have often been followed by brief price corrections in the asset’s price, investors have shown concern about the sustainability of the ongoing SHIB rally amid the declining burn metric.

Source: https://u.today/45-trillion-shiba-inu-lost-as-key-metric-flashes-red

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.551-6.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257+0.07%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07317-1.83%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Share
The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

The dollar weakened, equities fell, and gold set new records on Wednesday as investors waited for a Fed rate cut later in the day. A day earlier, the euro’s rise showed the change in sentiment. It touched a four-year high versus the dollar as traders bet on Fed easing. Oil held firm after Ukrainian drone […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019492-0.25%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010125-7.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 14:10
Share
Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

Basis trading products may face "more scrutiny" while AVAX ETF gets the highest approval odds, analysts told Decrypt.
SUI
SUI$3.5928+0.57%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002364+1.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08596-3.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 13:37
Share

Trending News

More

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

Security company: Suspicious transactions were discovered on BSC for an uncontracted entity, resulting in a loss of approximately $150,000

What Is Lyno AI? Best New Presale to Buy as AI-Driven Token Jumps in Popularity