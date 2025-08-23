4 Cryptos to Invest in Before This Weekend: Each Could Pump 25x Before Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $135,000

Hey, crypto pal. Hope you’re catching a breath between charts, family time, or that cup of coffee. Let’s talk about where the next real moves might be before Bitcoin hits that magic $135,000 mark. That’s the milestone everyone’s eyeing. Right now, BTC is dancing around $116,000–$117,000, inching toward 135, and while that’s epic for the whole market, the real action might be happening before we even get there. I want to show you four coins that can blast 25x. These are wildcards with serious buzz. And yeah, one of them is Little Pepe.

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE)—The Meme Coin with Real Tech

Here’s where it gets personal. Little Pepe is currently in its presale, and we’re on Stage 11, with tokens priced at $0.0020. The presale has spit out 10 stages since early June, delivering a 100x return for early believers. But here’s the juicy part—this stage is 93.38 percent filled with $20,437,015 raised out of a $22,325,000 target, and 13,306,006,839 LILPEPE tokens sold out of 14.25 billion. That’s wild demand for a meme coin that does more than meme. What is $LILPEPE? It’s the native utility token of the Little Pepe ecosystem. This next-gen Layer 2 blockchain blends meme culture, ultra-low fees, warp-speed security, and finality faster than tweets fly. We don’t just scale Ethereum—we out-meme it.

Their roadmap is adorable and aggressive:

PREGNANCY: “Cooking in the cryptowomb…” big-name partnerships, hype building—“Wen birth?”

BIRTH: “It’s a boy! And he’s moon-ready!” Listings on major exchanges, aiming for a 1B market cap, marketing blitz—“LILPEPE GO BRRRRR.”

GROWTH: Fast, secure, cheap. Layer 2 EVM is built differently. Becomes meme chain king, cracks Top 100 CMC. “All hail the LILPEPE chain!”

Vesting is structured and smart: presale tokens are locked with a 3-month cliff, then 5% is released every 30 days. Chain reserves locked till launch—Staking & rewards—10% TGE release, then monthly. Marketing locked for 6 months, then drip. Liquidity and CEX reserves are fully locked until launch. The initial circulating supply is 20 billion tokens, or 20%. It’s ticking every box: zero buy or sell tax. A $777K giveaway is live, with 10 winners getting $77,000 each. LILPEPE is on CoinMarketCap, audited by CertiK, and aiming for a Top 10 token slot. Starting from zero market cap gives it insane asymmetrical upside—like 25x. Analysts are whispering about that move before Bitcoin even hits $135K.

SNEK—The Slim, Sneaky Cardano Meme

Snek’s sitting tiny—around $0.0050, with a market cap in the ballpark of $400 million. Sounds cute. But check it: it’s built on Cardano, deflationary by nature, community-driven, and low-key riding its wave of love. Folks call it a cultural experiment masquerading as a meme, with momentum building quietly behind the scenes. If Cardano hype hits again—or ADA jumps on ETF whispers—Snek could ride the tailwind. A 25x lift? Possible—from $0.005 to $0.125. That would be a thrill.

BONK—Solana’s Rebounding Favorite

Bonk trades near $0.0000278—minuscule, no? Its market cap hovers around $2.1 billion. The wild thing is, after flirting with legacy meme status, BONK is breathing again. Analysts mention renewed interest from futures traders and Solana-based platforms, and a rebound is popping out of that stagnant period. Technicals are hinting at a comeback rally. If the right spark strikes, 25x (to around $0.0007) isn’t fantasy—it’s positioning for wild upside in tiny units.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins is hover-priced around $0.033–$0.039, with market caps north of $2 billion. But here’s the sauce: NASDAQ-listed firms now hold Pudgy Penguins NFTs in their treasury. Volume is surging. We’re seeing charts eyeing a 100% breakout. Plus, Canary Capital filed for a Pudgy Penguins/NFT combo ETF that could tighten supply while adding institutional attention. That kind of narrative can flip PENGU. A 25x pump from $0.04 to $1? If meme-meets-institution happens, yeah—that ride is real.

A Quick Comparison—Who Might 25x First?

Snek is cool grassroots on Cardano. BONK is Solana’s meme heritage. Pudgy Penguins bring brand & Web3 utility. And LILPEPE is building infrastructure and hype simultaneously.

If any of them go 25x before BTC even creeps to $135k? I’d bet on LILPEPE. But the others have room to surprise.

Your Move (and a Friendly Nudge)

Look—this is speculative stuff. Meme coins are wild. But if you’re looking for that 25x before Bitcoin hits $135k, these four are the ones to eyeball. If you want serious potential with structure, check out the Little Pepe presale, snag some, enter the $777K giveaway, and pace for that meme-powered moon. If culture-led momentum calls to you, PENGU or BONK could catch fire. If Cardano’s vibe is your jam, keep an eye on SNEK. Good luck, and may whatever little crypto butterfly you choose rain golden frogs.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

The post 4 Cryptos to Invest in Before This Weekend: Each Could Pump 25x Before Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $135,000 appeared first on Blockonomi.