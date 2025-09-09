4 Must-Hold Meme Coins for 2025–26 Meme Coin Super Cycle: Here Are the Coins Replacing SHIB

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 22:50
The coin meme market is no longer a novel, playful form of speculation but rather a cyclical development of community-based initiatives, blockchain technology, and the value of ecosystems. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) dominated the early years, although analysts suggest that a new generation of meme-based projects may take over the next 2025-2026 super cycle.

Among those, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Official Trump (TRUMP), Popcat (POPCAT), and Dogwifhat (WIF) can be distinguished as those tokens that have a special attraction and a stronger long-term prospect.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme-Only Layer 2 Chain

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is becoming one of the most unique meme projects, as it is the first Layer 2 blockchain designed specifically around memes. It is built on the principles of speed, scalability, and affordability, with ultra-low fees and near-instant finality and meme culture at its core. Little Pepe has the potential to become a comprehensive infrastructure layer for decentralized applications specific to meme economies, unlike traditional meme coins that rely solely on viral appeal.

The project is at Stage 12 of its presale, and the tokens will be listed at $0.003; however, they will be priced at $0.0021 before that. It has so far raised $24,257,403 of the $25,475,000 and sold 15.17 billion of the allocated 15.75 billion. This rapid progression suggests growing investor confidence in its ecosystem.

Tokenomics further strengthens its case: 26.5% allocated to presale supporters, 10% to liquidity, 30% to chain reserves, 10% to decentralized exchange listings, 10% to marketing campaigns, and 13.5% to staking rewards. Importantly, there are 0% transaction taxes, ensuring efficient participation without hidden costs. The roadmap reflects a community-first approach. Its early phases, dubbed “Pregnancy” and “Birth,” focused on building hype, securing partnerships, and exchange listings. The “Growth” phase highlights the full rollout of its Layer 2 EVM chain, meme-focused launchpad, and listings on two major centralized exchanges.

Backed by anonymous experts with proven records in scaling top meme projects, Little Pepe has also committed to an explosive presale giveaway, rewarding 10 winners with $77,000 each in tokens. With resistance to sniper bots, a dedicated meme infrastructure, and a plan to target the most significant exchanges globally, Little Pepe is increasingly seen as a likely centerpiece of the meme coin supercycle.

Official Trump (TRUMP): Political Meme Momentum

As a politically charged meme asset, official Trump (TRUMP) remains popular. Supported by rumors and powerful cultural scripts, it remains among the more inertial meme tokens in market discourses. It is more of a communication project than an infrastructure one, similar to Little Pepe, but relevant due to its community-driven momentum and connections to political events.

Popcat (POPCAT): Social Virality in Action

Popcat (POPCAT) is the unprocessed power of internet virality. According to a basic meme, it has recorded remarkable market performance on trading platforms. Although its development as an ecosystem is not as advanced as Little Pepe’s, the presence of cultural prompts suggests that it may still have a place in the 202526 cycle, particularly among short-term traders who trade on social hype.

Dogwifhat (WIF): Sustained Community Loyalty

Dogewifhat (WIF) has consistently maintained a high trading volume, mainly due to its active community and distinctive branding within the Solana ecosystem. Even though it might not be providing structural innovations, its network effect makes it a regular in the super cycle.

Conclusion

The next meme coin super cycle may propel previous successes, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), in favor of new-generation tokens with stronger utility, better communities, and more sustainable ecosystems. Of the four mentioned, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the one that is not only meme-based in its culture but also has a technological advantage as a Layer 2 meme-focused blockchain with sniper-bot resistance and a massive presale following.

Although TRUMP, POPCAT, and WIF have distinct cultural values, Little Pepe could be the project that is most attuned to the long-term trend of integrating meme culture into blockchain infrastructure.

