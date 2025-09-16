4 Reasons Mantle (MNT) Price Is Headed to $3

Mantle price is moving higher again. Right now MNT trades near $1.70, up on the day by 4% and standing out as the second biggest gainer in the market even while most other coins are sliding. Trading volume is also up almost 15%, which tells you there’s solid demand behind the move. Many traders now

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.