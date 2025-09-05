4 Short-Term Tokens Likely to Make You Wealthier Than Ethereum in the next 100 Days

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 00:18
The cryptocurrency world is hectic; finding high-potential short-term tokens can be the difference between mediocre profits and life-altering gains. These four tokens, LILPEPE, XRP, Kaspa, and Fartcoin, have provided good indicators of massive growth to investors with a holding period of approximately 100 days. The following are the reasons why each of them is worth reading.

Little Pepe(LILPEPE) The Meme Coin With Utility and Huge Upside.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is rapidly emerging as one of the hottest meme coins in 2025. At only $0.0021 in its presale, early investors are entering at a very low point of entry. The presale has raised more than $ 23.5 million, and 14.8 billion tokens have been sold, indicating strong demand and confidence in the market. The peculiarity of LILPEPE is that it combines meme culture with the actual use of blockchain. The PEPE Launchpad also encourages the development and incubation of future meme coins, providing the token with a functional advantage that is rare in this segment of the market. Moreover, the certification by Certik enhances security, and investors establish trust. Analysts estimate that LILPEPE may experience a parabolic rise to $3 in the presale, potentially yielding life-changing payouts for investors. No buy/sell tax, sniper-bot immunity, that is, it has whales as well as high-volume traders. For those seeking a rare blend of community hype, utility, and upside, LILPEPE is a must-watch short-term investment.

Ripple(XRP) – On the Verge of a Key Breakout

XRP ($XRP) is currently trading between support at $2.91 and resistance at an area near $ 3.65, thus creating a descending triangle. Repeated tests of the lower boundary have not yet yielded the much-anticipated end of intense demand, indicating that buyers are fighting to hold on.

An aggressive move beyond $3.20 may trigger a move beyond the current resistance point of $3.50 and ultimately reach the main resistance point of $3.65. However, if the support of $2.91 breaks, XRP will run the risk of falling back down to $2.70-$ 2.55, where there is greater demand. As XRP nears a possible short-term explosive trend, traders are paying close attention, and it is an interesting addition to 100-day holding strategies.

Kaspa(KAS) – Coiling for Its Next Big Move

Kaspa ($KAS) has been consolidating quietly in a narrow range at $0.08818, but the weekly charts suggest that a significant development may be on the horizon. Bollinger Bands, trading volume, and Average True Range are all converging, indicating that the token is like a spring being wound up.

Tighter Bollinger Bands are historical precursors to breakouts, and the squeeze currently witnessed by Kaspa is on the smaller end of a tight historic band squeeze. Although the recent volume is lower than previous spikes this year, the structural context suggests a possible spike in the forthcoming weeks, making Kaspa a highly favorable short-term trade for individuals interested in high returns within the next 100 days.

Fartcoin – Whale Activity Fuels Upward Momentum

Fartcoin has attracted the attention of powerful whale accumulators, with more than 100 million Fartcoins being deposited into top-holder wallets within the last 30 days. Combined with the development on the Solana platform, this activity has driven the token’s value up, resulting in a 5.4% increase in just 24 hours.

Short-term resistance to entry of about $0.825-$0.829, and long-term potential of about $0.90-$1.00, at $0.819. Fartcoin has structural weaknesses, highlighted by a 40 percent monthly decline; however, whale support, platform adoption, and speculation surrounding a Coinbase listing position it as a high-risk, high-reward short-term asset.

Conclusion

For investors seeking to earn more than Ethereum within 100 days, LILPEPE, XRP, Kaspa, and Fartcoin present strong possibilities. One of them is LILPEPE, which has the most explosive potential, combining viral meme culture and actual blockchain utility. Its presale is still in progress, which means that early investors can position themselves to gain substantial upside in the next bull run.

