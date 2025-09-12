40,000,000 XRP Dumped by Whales Overnight, Can XRP Price Hold $3 Support?

Large investors sold about 40 million XRP XRP $3.03 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $180.81 B Vol. 24h: $5.21 B in the past 24 hours, putting pressure on the market.

Despite this significant outflow, the price of XRP stayed above the key $3 support level and even managed a mild rally, surprising many traders.

XRP Whale Selling Meets Market Strength

Ali Martinez wrote on X that whales sold 40 million XRP in the past 24 hours, worth over $120 million.

Large moves like this often trigger sharp declines as smaller traders react, but in this case, the market held steady.

This time, things played out differently. Instead of falling below the $3 support line, the XRP price moved higher.

The coin touched $3.04, its best level since late August when it last traded for $3.12 before slipping back under $2.85. Holding steady after such a heavy wave of selling has caught the eye of many in the market.

At the time of writing, XRP trades at $3.04, a price that is up 0.83% for the day and nearly 7.63% in the past week. The market value of the coin has now passed $181.37 billion, keeping it as the third-largest digital asset.

The ability to stay strong in the face of selling shows that demand for XRP has grown, and that the market may be more stable than in past cycles.

Beyond the recent whale dumping, XRP reserves have reached a seven-month high.

Focus Turns to Next Move and SEC Delay

With the $3 support level holding strong, many analysts believe XRP may be poised for another upward move. Some see targets between $4 and $5 if momentum continues.

If that happens, it would mark a new all-time high for the coin. The reaction to whale selling gives hope that the XRP price has support from a broad base of buyers, not just short-term traders.

One major factor hangs over the market. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed another decision on a proposed XRP ETF.

Recently, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas said XRP ETF approval is possible in September or October.

However, this setback means more waiting for market participants who hope to see an exchange-traded product tied to XRP.

For now, traders are left to watch the charts. The key question is whether XRP can keep $3 as a firm base or if more selling will test that line again.

