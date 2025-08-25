$400T TradFi market is a huge runway for tokenized RWAs: Animoca

RWA tokenization value recently surged to an all-time high, with more to come from TradFi's $400 trillion addressable market, researchers say.

Tokenized real-world assets could eventually represent trillions of dollars worth of traditional finance assets in a multichain future, according to Animoca.

“The estimated $400 trillion addressable TradFi market underscores the potential growth runway for RWA tokenization,” said researchers Andrew Ho and Ming Ruan in an August research paper from Web3 digital property firm Animoca Brands.

The researchers found that the tokenized real-world asset (RWA) sector is just a small fraction ($26 billion) of the total addressable market currently, which is over $400 trillion.

Read more