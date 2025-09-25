$408M Raised, 20+ Listings Secured: BDAG Sets The 2025 Stage Against Bitcoin Hyper, PEPENODE, And Pepeto

The 2025 presale scene is packed, with investors hunting early entries that can turn small stakes into real fortunes. Bitcoin Hyper is pitching speed and security as a next-gen Bitcoin Layer-2. PEPENODE is leaning into the meme coin comeback with gamified mining rewards. BlockDAG shocked the market with $408 million raised and 20+ confirmed listings. And then there’s Pepeto , refusing to stay quiet, now past $6.8 million in presale with staking and a live demo exchange, prompting many to ask which is the best crypto to invest int right now.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Tops $15M

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) moved past $15 million quickly, including $200K in a single day. Framed as a fast Bitcoin Layer-2, it aims for Solana-like throughput while keeping Bitcoin-grade security. Devs can port from Solana with minimal friction, opening doors for DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and tokenized markets without Ethereum’s heavy fees.

Some are dubbing HYPER a kind of “Bitcoin 2.0,” looking for big upside as Bitcoin’s pace slows. With the presale at $0.012895, the price is already rising, which means the entry window is getting tighter.

But for many retail buyers, Pepeto feels both cheaper and, frankly, more exciting. At just $0.000000155, with 226% staking, Pepeto gives smaller wallets a shot at the early-stage upside that Shiba and Dogecoin once offered, plus a PepetoSwap demo exchange already live, something Hyper hasn’t shown yet.

Pepenode Nears $1M As Meme Mania Returns

PEPENODE is closing in on the $1 million presale mark, built around a “Mine-to-Earn” loop where users spin up virtual rigs, level them, and collect passive rewards while burning tokens to manage supply. The game layer has traction, and some analysts even float a potential 100x post-launch if the run continues.

Even so, Pepeto keeps stealing the spotlight. Pepeto and Pepe share the same 420 trillion supply, but Pepeto keeps the T (Technology) and O (Opportunity) in its story after Pepe “took” the rest. With rumors of ties to Pepe’s early circle, Pepeto’s viral hook outshines Pepenode’s pitch. If Pepeto ever trades near Pepe’s current zone, today’s presale entries could see towering multiples, boosted again by staking payouts.

BlockDAG Locks 20+ Listings And Hits $408M Raised

BlockDAG has turned presales into pure arithmetic. With 20+ exchanges already lined up, it’s primed for a day-one liquidity wave. Over 26.3 billion BDAG are sold, $408 million raised, with 312,000 holders and 3 million X1 mobile miners. Add 19,900 ASIC rigs shipped worldwide and adoption looks undeniable.

Under the hood, its blend of DAG efficiency, Proof-of-Work security, and full EVM compatibility appeals to builders who need scale. At $0.0013 per token, some call it a bargain before listings, with projections that BDAG could tag $1 once liquidity tightens.

Yet Pepeto, smaller for now, offers what BlockDAG doesn’t: meme energy fused with working utility. Its presale is past $6.8 million, and the PepetoSwap demo is already online. For early-stage bettors, Pepeto reads like catching Shiba before the launch wave, while BlockDAG looks priced for bigger checkbooks.

Is Pepeto The Real Underdog?

Bitcoin Hyper rides Bitcoin’s brand. PEPENODE mixes memes with a mining game. BlockDAG is smashing fundraising milestones and heading to dozens of venues. But Pepeto blends viral reach, a live demo exchange, 226% staking, and Pepe-like supply mechanics, at a fraction of a cent.

With an entry at $0.000000155, Pepeto stands out for asymmetric upside. If it even gets close to Pepe’s trading range, early multiples could dwarf what the other presales deliver. The growing question is simple: is Pepeto the next Pepe, Shiba Inu, or Dogecoin?

