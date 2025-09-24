5 Altcoins With Breakout Potential Before Year-End

Several coins are catching attention as the year draws to a close. Some digital assets are showing signs of strong movement and possible growth. Fresh trends and projects are adding new energy to the market. Key picks could surprise many with strong results. Here are five tokens that may stand out in the coming months. Kaspa (KAS) Source: TradingView Kaspa spent the past week drifting down about 5.34%, deepening a 1-month slide of 12.95%. Even so, the coin still shows a 4.37% gain over 6 months, proving it can rebound after shocks. Prices now sit between $0.0784 and $0.0873, a tight zone that traders keep testing every session. The short-term mood looks mixed. KAS trades a touch above its 10-day average of $0.0782 yet hovers around the 100-day mark at $0.0821. RSI at 52.49 signals a neutral stance, but the Stochastic reading of 87.68 hints at overbought conditions. Add a soft negative MACD, and the chart says momentum is fragile, not broken. If buyers push past the nearest ceiling at $0.0930, the rally could stretch to $0.1019, a jump of about 16% from the midpoint of the current range. Failure to hold $0.0753 risks a slide toward $0.0664, roughly 13% lower. Given the neutral RSI and high Stoch, a brief dip toward support looks possible before any breakout. A close above $0.0930 flips the script and opens the door to fresh highs; a close below $0.0753 keeps the bears in charge. Terra Classic (LUNC) Source: TradingView LUNC spent the past week drifting between $0.00005715 and $0.00006208, slipping 4.67% over 7 days. The month looks worse with a 10.17% slide, and the 6-month tally shows a 16.97% fade. Price now hugs the 10-day average at $0.00005542 and sits just under the longer 100-day average at $0.00005865. Momentum is mixed: RSI at 49.20 says neutral, yet a high stochastic reading of 82.89 hints at short-term heat. Traders are watching $0.00005499 as near support. A break below could send the coin toward the deeper floor at $0.00005006, about 11% under current trade. On the upside, the first ceiling stands at $0.00006485. Clearing that would open a run to the second barrier at $0.00006978, roughly 12% above the top of today’s range. The MACD line is slightly negative, so bulls need volume to flip sentiment. Given the flat RSI and negative MACD, the path of least resistance is sideways to mildly lower unless buyers reclaim $0.00006485. If they do, momentum could swing fast and erase the recent monthly loss. Until that breakout, expect choppy action inside the listed bands. Stellar (XLM) Source: TradingView Current 0.37 to 0.40 range keeps traders alert. Price fell 2.18 percent in the last week and 10.88 percent over the month, wiping out recent enthusiasm. Even so, a strong 29.76 percent gain over six months shows that wider trend still leans up. The 10 day moving average sits at 0.37 while the 100 day line is close at 0.38. This narrow gap signals balance. RSI at 54.52 points to neutral momentum, yet a lofty Stochastic score of 88.04 hints at buying pressure that could soon fade. The MACD level above zero supports a mild up bias. If bulls lift XLM through 0.42 resistance, a sprint to 0.45 could follow, adding roughly 12 to 18 percent from current trade. Failure to clear 0.42 may see price slip to the 0.36 support, and any break there could drag toward 0.33, about 10 percent lower. Given the soft weekly drop but solid half year climb, probability still tilts toward gradual upside once near term froth cools. Tron (TRX) Source: TradingView Tron has slid 1.41 % this week and 6.20 % over the past month, yet the token still boasts a 46.95 % jump in six months. Trading now between 0.34 and 0.35, TRX is hovering near the midpoint of that rally. The 10-day and 100-day moving averages both sit at 0.34. An RSI of 48.87 and a Stochastic of 40.04 show a market stuck in neutral, while the MACD reading at −0.0001339 leans slightly negative. Momentum is calm, but the chart is coiled for a move. A close above the first barrier at 0.36 could spark an advance to 0.38, about an 8 % gain from current levels. If buyers fail to crack resistance, price may test 0.33 support, and a deeper slip to 0.31 would trim roughly 9 %. The sizable six-month rise hints that any dip toward 0.33 could attract fresh bids and set up the next push higher. Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3. Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms. Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet. Price Dynamics and Listing Plans During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.0055, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.0056. With an anticipated listing price of $0.10, the token is set to launch on leading CEXs and DEXs. The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization. So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. Champions Get Rewarded In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big. The Road to Victory With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary. Airdrops, Rewards, and More - Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits Conclusion KAS, LUNC, XLM, and TRX look poised for fresh highs as the 2025 bull run gains pace, yet XYZVerse (XYZ) blends sports memes and GameFi, hinting at even larger upside. 