5 Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Now

Pepenode (PEPENODE)

Early investors have helped Pepenode (PEPENODE) raise around $1.3 million in just a few weeks since its launch. The project lets token holders play a virtual Mine-to-Earn game. Players buy “meme nodes” to set up their own meme coin mining rigs.

Using $PEPENODE tokens, players can upgrade their virtual rigs to mine more efficiently and earn bigger rewards. Mining gives players $PEPENODE tokens and extra bonuses like FARTCOIN, PEPE, and other coins, keeping the game sustainable.

Pepenode also has a deflationary model. Seventy percent of tokens used to upgrade or refine mining rigs get permanently burned. This feature, along with growing user adoption, can help $PEPENODE’s price rise over time after exchange listings.

Popular analyst Michael Wrubel says $PEPENODE is one of the top meme coins to buy in 2025. He explains in a recent YouTube video that the project builds on Pepe’s strong history while offering real rewards to token holders.

At first, players may see $PEPENODE mainly as a utility token to unlock bonus meme coin rewards. But if the token grows, regular $PEPENODE rewards could become just as valuable, attracting more users to the ecosystem.

Buyers can visit Pepenode’s official website to get tokens at a temporary discount. Presale buyers can stake their $PEPENODE tokens for very high returns, with an APY around 1000%.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper’s team is working to add Solana-like speed and flexibility to Bitcoin. If they succeed, Bitcoin could become the base layer for DeFi, meme coins, tokenized real-world assets, and NFTs.

Right now, buying a coffee with Bitcoin could take so long that your drink gets cold before the transaction confirms. Bitcoin Hyper aims to settle payments instantly while keeping Bitcoin’s security.

Developers can build apps or tokens that run as fast as on Solana but use Bitcoin as the settlement layer. This could lead to lending platforms that let users earn yield on BTC or fast meme coin launches that tap into Bitcoin’s liquidity.

Presale hype is growing quickly. Bitcoin Hyper has raised $16.8 million, with $HYPER tokens priced at $0.012945 each. Joining is easy. You just need a compatible crypto wallet and can buy with crypto or a card.

The presale already offers staking rewards of up to 68% APY, letting holders grow their positions without buying more tokens.

The roadmap is clear. After the presale, $HYPER will launch on a DEX, with 10% of tokens reserved for listings. Later, the team plans to list on CEXs, giving early buyers a clear idea of where $HYPER could trade next.

Popular analyst Cilinix Crypto recently called Bitcoin Hyper the best new crypto coin to buy now in a YouTube video. This kind of shoutout gets retail traders excited.

Snorter Token (SNORT)

Next is Snorter Token (SNORT), a utility meme coin that powers Snorter Bot, a Solana-based automated trading bot on Telegram. Snorter helps regular traders avoid pump-and-dump and honeypot scams while staying ahead of crypto whales.

The bot lets traders snipe new meme tokens in milliseconds using Solana-based tech. Its security algorithms catch scam tokens early with about 85% accuracy.

Traders also like Snorter Bot because of its low fees. $SNORT holders pay just 0.85% per trade, compared to 1.5% for others. This gives the bot a strong edge in a fast-moving market.

$SNORT holders get extra perks too, like governance rights and unlimited sniping of new tokens, so they can keep trading as new opportunities appear.

Updates on September 11 improved withdrawals, security checks, copy-trading, and system stability. These upgrades help keep trades smooth, safe, and consistent even during high traffic. Snorter now combines speed, early detection, and reliability to give traders a real advantage.

The presale has raised nearly $4 million so far and continues strong. Early buyers can grab $SNORT at the presale price of $0.1049 before the next round. They can also stake their tokens to earn up to 117% APY.

The token is expected to perform well after launch, as early profit-taking ends and long-term investors start accumulating. Visit $SNORT’s official presale page to learn more and get your tokens today.

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge is a new Doge-themed meme coin that mixes fun and utility. Its mascot is a muscular, over-caffeinated Doge, showing the strength and energy of the crypto bull market.

Maxi Doge focuses on community involvement. Holders can share trading tips and compete for rewards. The project will run weekly trading contests with leaderboards. Top performers will earn extra $MAXI tokens.

In the future, Maxi Doge plans to launch a futures trading platform and gamified tournaments, letting the community take bigger risks for bigger rewards. The project will also create a Maxi Fund, a treasury to provide liquidity and support partnerships.

These features aim to keep the project sustainable and the community engaged. Analyst Jacob Crypto Bury says $MAXI could become a 10x token long term but warns it’s very volatile.

So far, Maxi Doge has raised $2.3 million from early backers, with whale buys as high as $37K since August. Each $MAXI token costs $0.000258 in the presale. Buyers can use ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even bank cards on the official presale site.

Investors can also stake $MAXI tokens to earn passive income. At press time, staking offers up to 141% APY.

Best Wallet (BEST)

Most crypto wallets ask for too much personal information before you can use them. KYC checks, ID verification, and endless forms make it feel like opening a bank account just to store crypto.

Best Wallet takes a different approach. You can set up an account in seconds without giving any personal info. No KYC, no paperwork. Just download the app and start using it.

Best Wallet also works across 60+ blockchains, not just Ethereum. It supports Bitcoin, Solana, Arbitrum, Base, and more. The wallet even has a built-in DEX connecting to over 330 exchanges and 30 bridges.

The BEST token is in presale, currently priced at $0.025665. This price will rise in the next presale round. So far, nearly $16 million has been raised in the Best Wallet presale.

Holding $BEST gives access to VIP features, including lower swap fees, high staking rewards, governance rights, and early access to new presales in the Upcoming Tokens section.

The team also plans to launch the Best Card, letting users spend crypto anywhere Mastercard is accepted. $BEST holders can earn up to 8% cashback on purchases.

The latest app version 2.11 is live on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It adds better fee controls, deeper Solana integration, two new languages, and a polished in-app rewards center.

Crypto influencer Borch Crypto has featured Best Wallet on his YouTube channel, highlighting it as one of the best new crypto coins to buy now. Early buyers can stake their tokens and earn up to 83% annual returns.

