5 Coins Under $2 to Buy Before They Boom: One Set to Deliver 18x the Returns of Solana (SOL) in 2025

Crypto investing in 2025 has been a rollercoaster, and the story is far from over. Solana (SOL) has delivered strong returns this year, but one project under $2, Little Pepe, is catching attention for its potential to deliver up to 18x Solana’s performance.  With its presale nearly sold out, a Certik audit completed, and a listing already on CoinMarketCap, Little Pepe is proving to be more than just another memecoin. It is a project building momentum while still giving investors room for growth, and that combination could translate into gains that far surpass Solana’s respectable run.

Solana (SOL): The Network of Speed and Scale

Solana entered 2025 at around $92 and as of early September trades near $208. That is a 100% gain in nine months, with performance peaking at almost $295 earlier in the year. While volatility cut into those highs, SOL remains one of the best performers among the top layer one blockchains.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin with a Mission

Now comes the standout. Little Pepe is currently in stage 12 of its presale, priced at $0.0021 and nearly 97% filled. Stage 11 sold out quickly, and early buyers from stage 1 are already up by 110%. Even at the current price, stage 12 investors still have about 45% upside when LILPEPE launches at $0.0030. What sets Little Pepe apart is its blend of meme culture and real infrastructure. It is an Ethereum-compatible project building on a next-gen layer two design. It combines ultra-low fees, fast transaction finality, and scalability while leaning into the fun and community energy that makes meme coins thrive. Unlike many meme tokens that are pure speculation, Little Pepe has been audited by Certik and earned a solid security score. Its listing on CoinMarketCap and a community of more than 35,000 holders back up its growth. Additionally, Little Pepe is hosting a $777,000 giveaway that has generated buzz beyond the typical memecoin circles. The project peaked above Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE in ChatGPT search trends between June and August. That is a cultural signal that investors should not ignore.

Cardano (ADA): The Slow Builder

Cardano is trading at about $0.82 today, up from $0.31 a year ago. That is a 162% annual gain for a coin many consider dormant. Analysts predict ADA could reach an average of $0.94 by the end of 2025 and potentially cross the $1 mark if market conditions remain favorable.

Stellar (XLM): The Cross Border Connector

Stellar is currently at $0.36, a coin built around global payments and cross-border transfers. This year, it briefly spiked to $0.39 after PayPal integrated its PYUSD stablecoin onto the Stellar blockchain.  Stellar thrives on real-world partnerships; if adoption increases, its price could sustain a sustained upward climb.

Cronos (CRO): The Exchange Power Play

Cronos, trading at about $0.27, powers the Crypto.com ecosystem. The chain’s value is closely tied to exchange activity, staking rewards, and ongoing platform upgrades. CRO has not delivered the same explosive growth as some rivals, but it offers investors exposure to one of the largest consumer crypto platforms in the world.  Its under $2 price tag makes it a straightforward play for those betting on exchange adoption.

Hedera (HBAR): The Enterprise Blockchain

Hedera is trading around $0.21. Forecasts suggest it could rise toward $0.30 in the short term or even test highs near $0.51 if enterprise adoption accelerates.  September has been soft for HBAR with typical 10% pullbacks, but its low-cost, high-throughput transactions model has drawn interest from corporations exploring blockchain infrastructure. 

Conclusion

In a year where Solana has been one of the strongest gainers, five coins under $2 offer intriguing opportunities. ADA is building slowly, XLM is pushing payments forward, CRO is tied to exchange adoption, and HBAR is positioning for enterprise.  If Solana doubles, Little Pepe has the foundation and energy to deliver as much as 18x that return. With stage 12 closing in and only 19 stages in total, now may be the last chance to secure tokens before launch.

