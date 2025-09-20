As October begins, traders are looking for the tokens most likely to lead the next wave of momentum. Established players are still drawing inflows, while a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin in presale is starting to turn heads.As October begins, traders are looking for the tokens most likely to lead the next wave of momentum. Established players are still drawing inflows, while a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin in presale is starting to turn heads.

5 Cryptos Set To Dominate October: Layer Brett, Shiba Inu, Solana, AVAX and Dogecoin

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/20 20:20
As October begins, traders are looking for the tokens most likely to lead the next wave of momentum. Established players are still drawing inflows, while a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin in presale is starting to turn heads. Five names stand out this month: Layer Brett, Shiba Inu, Solana, Avalanche, and Dogecoin. Each carries a different growth story, but all are expected to play a key role in October’s market action.

Layer Brett: Presale excitement and staking rewards

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about projects in presale. The token mixes meme culture with real blockchain design, running on Ethereum Layer 2 to deliver faster transactions and lower fees without losing the security of Ethereum’s base chain.

The presale has already raised over $3.8 million, with tokens currently priced at $0.0058. Investors who buy now can stake directly through the project’s dApp, earning around 686% APY. Those rewards will taper off as more people join, but early buyers are being given a clear advantage.

The roadmap points to NFT integrations, gamified staking features, and a $1 million community giveaway aimed at keeping interest high well beyond launch. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and a transparent structure, Layer Brett is positioning itself as one of the most ambitious meme tokens to enter the market in 2025. Some analysts are already calling it a candidate for a 100x run if current momentum continues.

Shiba Inu: Expanding beyond its meme roots

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains one of the strongest community-driven tokens in the market. What began as a simple meme coin has grown into an ecosystem with its own Layer 2 network, Shibarium. That launch has lowered transaction costs and created opportunities for DeFi apps, gaming projects, and NFT platforms to build within the SHIB environment.

This expansion has helped Shiba Inu maintain relevance even as competition in the meme coin sector intensifies. Its active community continues to drive a strong online presence, keeping SHIB near the top of trending tokens. Analysts expect it could deliver 2–3x returns in the next market leg if Shibarium adoption grows, giving SHIB another round of upside this cycle.

Solana: Momentum and institutional interest

Solana (SOL) has been a consistent presence in the top tier of crypto assets, and it’s now benefiting from renewed institutional attention. Known for its high throughput and low fees, Solana has become a preferred chain for DeFi developers, NFT projects, and Web3 gaming platforms.

Speculation about a potential Solana ETF has added another boost of confidence. If such a product is approved, traditional investors would have easier access to SOL, potentially driving larger inflows over the coming year. With strong developer activity and an active user base, Solana looks well positioned to challenge new highs, with some forecasts pointing to a move toward $500 in the coming years. For October, it’s one of the altcoins most likely to stay in the spotlight.

Avalanche (AVAX): Scaling and enterprise growth

Avalanche (AVAX) continues to build a strong case as a fast and efficient Layer 1 blockchain. Its consensus mechanism allows thousands of transactions per second, giving it an edge in both DeFi adoption and enterprise partnerships.

Over the past year, Avalanche has worked with large companies on blockchain pilots and integrations, giving it exposure beyond purely retail-driven crypto demand. This combination of technical scalability and real-world partnerships makes AVAX a strong candidate for growth during October. Traders are also watching for new dApps launching on Avalanche, which could provide a fresh round of momentum.

Dogecoin: The original meme coin still standing strong

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been around longer than any other meme coin, and it remains one of the most widely recognized tokens in the world. Community energy, celebrity shout-outs, and mainstream coverage have all kept it relevant through multiple bull and bear cycles.

At a price near $0.27, DOGE still has room to rise if meme tokens return to favor this month. Some analysts think it could make a push back toward the $0.50 range, especially if retail interest picks up across the sector. While its gains may not match those of smaller-cap tokens, Dogecoin’s resilience and cultural influence mean it continues to attract both traders and newcomers.

Conclusion: October’s mix of momentum and opportunity

October looks set to be a big month for crypto, with five names driving the conversation. Layer Brett has captured attention with its presale and outsized staking rewards. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prove meme coins are far from finished. Solana is gaining credibility through institutional buzz, while Avalanche is turning enterprise partnerships into adoption.

Together, these projects highlight both the stability of established players and the explosive potential of newer entrants. For traders and long-term holders alike, they represent five of the most important tokens to watch this month.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
