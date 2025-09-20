For months, reports have suggested Russian oil companies and sanctioned businesses were using Bitcoin and stablecoins like Tether’s USDt to […] The post 5. EU Cracks Down on Russian Crypto Flows, Ukraine Turns to Bitcoin appeared first on Coindoo.For months, reports have suggested Russian oil companies and sanctioned businesses were using Bitcoin and stablecoins like Tether’s USDt to […] The post 5. EU Cracks Down on Russian Crypto Flows, Ukraine Turns to Bitcoin appeared first on Coindoo.

5. EU Cracks Down on Russian Crypto Flows, Ukraine Turns to Bitcoin

By: Coindoo
2025/09/20 01:30
For months, reports have suggested Russian oil companies and sanctioned businesses were using Bitcoin and stablecoins like Tether’s USDt to skirt Western restrictions, moving tens of millions of dollars every month. In the United States, prosecutors recently charged Russian national Iurii Gugnin with laundering more than $540 million through crypto firms that allegedly funneled payments on behalf of blacklisted entities.

Such cases illustrate how digital currencies, long seen as a financial backwater, have become an escape valve for a sanctioned economy.

Brussels Responds With New Tools

Determined to shut that door, the EU is rolling out its 19th sanctions package, which — for the first time — explicitly targets cryptocurrency platforms. According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the measures will ban transactions between Russian residents and crypto services, while also blacklisting foreign banks tied to Moscow’s alternative payment systems.

Von der Leyen framed the crackdown as an evolution of sanctions policy: “As evasion tactics grow more sophisticated, our sanctions will adapt to stay ahead.” The proposal must still win unanimous backing from all 27 EU states before coming into force.

READ MORE:

Dogecoin News: Analysts Spot Early Signs of a Major Price Move

Ukraine Charts a Different Course

While Brussels and Washington are focused on choking off Russian crypto channels, Ukraine is pushing to harness Bitcoin as a national reserve asset. Lawmakers in Kyiv are finalizing legislation that would allow the government to hold BTC in state reserves, with the plan first floated at the Crypto 2025 conference earlier this year.

The idea aligns Ukraine with a broader trend. In March, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the creation of an American Bitcoin reserve using confiscated assets. A month later, Swedish MP Rickard Nordin urged his country to do the same, calling BTC a hedge against inflation and a strategic store of value.

A Divided Digital Future

The diverging approaches underscore Bitcoin’s strange dual role in geopolitics: for Russia, a means of evasion; for Ukraine, a symbol of resilience. As sanctions broaden to include digital assets, Europe is testing whether traditional tools of economic warfare can be extended into the blockchain era.

