5 Explosive Cryptos Under $1 That Could 20x Before Bitcoin’s Next ATH

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/26 21:44
Aethir
As Bitcoin approaches its next all-time high (ATH) above $124K, the search for cryptos under one dollar heats up. Investors are looking for projects with strong fundamentals, community traction, or innovative technology. Analysts have picked out five sub-$1 assets that could moon if the market keeps going. Among them is Ozak AI, an artificial intelligence-driven blockchain project in presale.

Ozak AI ($OZ): Data Meets Decentralization

Ozak AI is priced at $0.01 in its ongoing presale Phase 5, with over 817 million tokens sold and $2.37 million raised. The $OZ token price will soon rise to $0.012 in the next stage, with a target listing of $1, representing a potential 100x return from the current price and a 1,000x gain from the initial presale price. Entry begins from $100, giving retail investors accessible exposure to AI-powered predictive analytics. 

The platform integrates:

  • Ozak Stream Network (OSN): Instant data processing for traders and institutions.

  • DePIN infrastructure: Decentralized security and system resilience to failures.

  • Ozak Data Vaults: Trusted storage for sensitive financial inputs.

  • Prediction Agents: AI based services that can be customized without an understanding of computer code

The $OZ token is used to drive transactions, governance, customization of the model, and user rewards. Its supply totals 10 billion and is allocated across presale (30%), ecosystem (30%), reserves (20%), team (10%), and liquidity (10%).

A critical step is the announced collaboration of Ozak AI × SINT. This alliance is called by combining one-click AI upgrades, cross-chain bridges, and voice interface tools. 

It allows users to take immediate action with the predictive market indicators of Ozak across intelligent systems to establish a greater control position by making it a viable data solution in crypto markets.

Dogecoin, Cardano, Ethena, and Pudgy Penguins

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.236 with a $35.62 billion market cap. The original meme coin is volatile and responds to retail demand and high profile endorsements. Analysts say it can surge when mentioned by big names.

Cardano (ADA) is at $0.915, valued at $32.7 billion. It’s a smart contract platform focused on sustainability and scalability. Analysts cite future governance enhancements and institutional appetite as the triggers that could see ADA grabbing back on all time highs.

Ethena (ENA) is at $0.724 with a $4.79 billion market cap. As the governance token for the Ethena protocol, ENA supports the synthetic dollar (USDe), which is gaining traction as a DeFi stablecoin alternative. Analysts say demand for stablecoin systems will drive ENA’s price in the next cycle.

The current price of Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is 0.0358 with a valuation of 2.25B. The token has utility to its huge fan base since it is backed by a viral NFT brand. With over 50 billion views and appearances in mainstream markets, PENGU connects meme culture, NFTs and tokenized engagement.

Conclusion

Ozak AI is the top crypto under a dollar with AI-driven infrastructure and a fast-moving presale. Along with DOGE, ADA, ENA, and PENGU, it shows the diversity of tokens that can be 20x before Bitcoin reaches its next ATH. Analysts say adoption, partnerships, and unique ecosystems are key drivers of that growth.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
