5 leading white label blockchain solution providers for businesses

White-label blockchain platforms are helping businesses enter the crypto market faster and at lower cost compared to building custom blockchains. Here are some of the leading providers.
Blockchain is the future, there is no denying that anymore. Reports suggest that the industry could reach nearly 1 to 3 trillion US dollars by 2030. Traditional organizations that once stuck to their archaic way of operations have come to the realization that the old way of working is on its way out, and to stay relevant in the modern market, you need modern solutions.
Businesses have accepted blockchain as the new foundation for digital transformation. But how does a business build a blockchain platform from the ground up? Do they opt for a custom blockchain platform or a white label blockchain solution?
Custom blockchains are built by developers with a specific client in mind. On the contrary, white label blockchain platforms are pre-made and ready for use after personalization. While custom platforms might seem like a better idea on paper, white label blockchain solutions are a lot more cost effective and can be deployed faster.
The only real problem businesses have now is to choose among the various white label blockchain solution providers in the market. Here’s a list of some of the leading providers today.
HollaEx is one of the more popular names in the market. Primarily known for its exchange services, HollaEx is a white label crypto software suite with a multitude of features ranging from exchange and trading to user management, onboarding and wallet systems.
The platform’s most unique offering, however, is its open-source cryptocurrency kit to help businesses with their blockchain development plans. The HollaEx team assures that anyone can launch their crypto offering with their white-label services within a day. The platform has a native utility token, XHT.
Launched in 2017, ChangeNOW is a fast-growing crypto exchange platform with a 4.5 Trustpilot rating from over 13,000 reviews. Earlier this year, market aggregators reported that ChangeNOW’s average crypto swap time is under two minutes, setting a new standard for speed in the space.
Its newly launched ChangeNOW For Business seems to be a crowd pleaser as well. ChangeNOW For Business provides a whole list of white-label blockchain solutions designed for SMEs and enterprises that want to go the crypto route, but without breaking the bank.
Additionally, ChangeNOW’s solutions come with built-in profit models and flexible fee structures. Businesses can earn a cut from every transaction on the platform, starting at 0.4%. Plus, clients have the ability to customize commissions based on the asset, trading pair, or even the size of the swap.
ChangeNOW For Business has three major white label offerings: White Label Crypto Wallet, White Label Crypto Exchange and White Label Telegram Bot for Crypto Exchanges.
Businesses can embed its API, widget, or white-label products into existing services and instantly deploy crypto exchanges or wallets under their own brand. ChangeNOW removes the hassle and manages all infrastructure and maintenance.
Launched in 2009, Openware is another leading player in the white label blockchain solutions space. It boasts a range of product types from crypto exchanges to crypto custody and NFT marketplaces.
Openware guides businesses through the entire end-to-end process and provides them with a network of trusted third party services such as KYC/AML, Custody, Fiat On/Off Ramps, and Liquidity.
Openware’s main offering, OpenDAX Aurora, helps businesses set up a tailored, high-performance crypto exchange. According to the team, OpenDAX Aurora solves the heavy lifting of software development and allows users to focus on driving revenue.
The fourth contender on our list is ChainUp. This interesting platform provides white-label blockchain solutions for exchanges, wallets, NFT platforms, and liquidity systems. They use a modular design that helps in a faster setup and smooth global expansion.
According to the team, ChainUp’s all-in-one solutions, covering exchanges, liquidity, wallets, and KYT, are built for easy deployment, institutional needs, and compliance with global regulations like MiCA and VARA.
Coinsclone is a relatively newer platform. The program offers complete white label crypto exchange software development services specifically tailored to individual business needs. Coinsclone can provide advanced trading features, including margin trading, spot trading, liquidity integration, KYC/AML compliance, and tight security.
The team at Coinsclone states that with their services, businesses can launch their exchange at a better speed, lower cost, and less technical risk than starting from scratch.
As crypto rises in popularity, businesses are moving into the industry in droves. And helping this move are white label blockchain solution providers. HollaEx, ChangeNOW For Business, Openware, ChainUp and Coinsclone occupy the top of the list as some of the leading white label blockchain solution providers offering inventive services. Among these, ChangeNOW stands out for its ease of use, broad asset support, and seamless integration options.
