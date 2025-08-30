5 Reasons Why the Crypto Crash Is Already Underway

The signs are all here. $Bitcoin is losing momentum, altcoins are bleeding, and BlackRock along with Wall Street whales are quietly exiting. While retail still believes in “to the moon” narratives, the market is already shifting into the final stage of the cycle. Let’s break down the 5 biggest reasons why the crypto crash is underway.
The exit has already started. BlackRock isn’t just buying anymore — they’ve begun daily selling, unloading positions onto retail. This is how every cycle ends: whales don’t announce the top, they simply rotate out slowly while retail keeps buying.
The traders who made life-changing gains have already rotated into stablecoins like $USDT. They’ve secured profits and left the market, leaving retail investors as the exit liquidity. By the time most realize it, the door will already be closed.
The signals are impossible to ignore:
Every one of these indicators points to a market top.
Narratives at the peak are louder than ever:
This is exit liquidity marketing. Retail is sold the dream exactly when whales are selling their bags.
History repeats itself every cycle:
Majors typically lose -50%, while small caps fall -90%. It’s the same brutal script, and it’s already starting to play out.
Don’t wait for the perfect top. Scale out, sell into strength, and rotate profits into stablecoins like $USDT or $USDC. Hold dry powder for the crash and re-enter when fear dominates, not greed.