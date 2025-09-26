The post 5 Reasons Why the Crypto Market Is Crashing This Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market has dropped sharply, losing about $162 billion in the past 24 hours, driven by leveraged trades, profit-taking, and uncertainty in the economy. Bitcoin slipped below the $110K mark, while Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin each fell by nearly 5%, reflecting growing pressure across the market. Here are the five main reasons behind …The post 5 Reasons Why the Crypto Market Is Crashing This Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market has dropped sharply, losing about $162 billion in the past 24 hours, driven by leveraged trades, profit-taking, and uncertainty in the economy. Bitcoin slipped below the $110K mark, while Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin each fell by nearly 5%, reflecting growing pressure across the market. Here are the five main reasons behind …

5 Reasons Why the Crypto Market Is Crashing This Week

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/26 16:49
WHY
WHY$0.00000002999-7.72%
XRP
XRP$2.7123-3.77%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-4.78%
Why is Crypto Market Down Today?

The post 5 Reasons Why the Crypto Market Is Crashing This Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The cryptocurrency market has dropped sharply, losing about $162 billion in the past 24 hours, driven by leveraged trades, profit-taking, and uncertainty in the economy. Bitcoin slipped below the $110K mark, while Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin each fell by nearly 5%, reflecting growing pressure across the market.

Here are the five main reasons behind this sudden crypto market crash.

BTC & ETH ETF Saw $1.27 B In Outflows

After a multi-week streak of positive inflows, this week, both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw $1.27 billion in outflows. Analysts say this sudden rotation, possibly triggered by institutional portfolio rebalancing and uncertainty about macroeconomic and regulatory direction, sparked wider selling across spot and derivatives markets.

$23 Billion Options Expiry Today

On September 26, nearly $22.3 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options contracts expired, heightening volatility as traders closed positions en masse. 

Analysts explain that prices are frequently pushed toward a “max pain” level, $110,000 for Bitcoin and $3,800 for Ethereum, by large investors. This strategy can create sudden drops, causing panic among smaller traders.

Strong Economic Data Adds Pressure

Stronger-than-expected GDP growth data for Q2 showed 3.8%, higher than the expected 3.3%. While strong economic data is good news for the long-term economy, it can be bearish for crypto in the short term. 

Higher growth reduces the likelihood of interest rate cuts, which some investors had hoped would support risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum Leads $1.7 Billion Liquidations

Strong economic data has shaken crypto traders confidence, triggering $1.7 billion in liquidations as assets like Bitcoin fell below the key $110K support level. In the past 24 hours alone, 402,000 traders were liquidated, the largest wipeout since March. Ethereum led the decline, accounting for losses of over $427 million.

U.S. Government Shutdown Fears

The U.S. government could shut down on October 1 if Congress doesn’t approve a budget. During a shutdown, many federal operations stop until an agreement is reached.

In the past, shutdowns often caused sharp drops in stocks and crypto, as investors sold risky assets. This year, experts say there’s about a 67% chance of a shutdown, making traders cautious.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

XRP market seeing some nice inflows that push it toward potential weekend rally
XRP
XRP$2.7149-3.77%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00986+0.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02809-3.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:32
Share
Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Sina Finance, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated at the 2025 China International Information and Communication Exhibition that it is necessary to accelerate the development of 6G technology, proactively plan and cultivate an application industry ecosystem for 6G, aim at the commanding heights of future science and technology and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in fields such as the new generation of information technology and blockchain, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12223-0.66%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 17:44
Share
XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP’s price structure signals possible upcoming capitulation, warns Blockchain Backer. Key support levels at risk for XRP, major decline expected. Historical patterns show XRP’s consolidation phase may lead to capitulation. XRP traders are on high alert following a warning from a respected crypto analyst, Blockchain Backer, who highlights a concerning pattern in the cryptocurrency’s price action. According to Blockchain Backer, XRP has formed a market structure that is frequently seen before significant price drops or capitulation. Blockchain Backer’s recent post compares XRP’s current price movement to similar events observed in past market cycles. He shared charts comparing XRP’s price action in 2025, XRP between 2021 and 2022, and Bitcoin in 2018, all of which display similar patterns that typically precede significant market corrections. This has led many to speculate that XRP could be heading toward a significant decline in the near future. Key Patterns Suggest Market Correction Is Imminent Blockchain Backer’s analysis points out that XRP has created a typical structure of price action that often leads to capitulation. The 2025 chart shows XRP surging upward before experiencing a sharp pullback, while the 2021-2022 chart reveals a similar surge followed by a consolidation phase. The most concerning part of these patterns is the yellow support lines that mark critical price levels. If XRP fails to maintain these support zones, it could signal a breakdown and a sharp price drop. Also Read: XRP Liquidity Is Stacking Up Below $3 XRP has created a structure that commonly leads to a capitulation. pic.twitter.com/12MM4dTL2w — Blockchain Backer (@BCBacker) September 26, 2025 Bitcoin’s 2018 price action shows a remarkably similar scenario. After a lengthy consolidation period, Bitcoin experienced a dramatic decline, and Blockchain Backer warns that XRP may follow the same path unless it can sustain its support. This parallel is further concerning, as the capitulation that occurred in Bitcoin’s case wiped out significant value from the market. The Risk of Capitulation Looms for XRP Blockchain Backer’s analysis serves as a cautionary tale for investors, warning them that XRP could soon experience a severe downturn similar to what was witnessed with Bitcoin in 2018. Capitulation often follows long periods of consolidation, and XRP’s current market structure is indicative of a potential price collapse if support levels fail to hold. The next few weeks could be crucial in determining whether XRP can avoid a major price correction or if it will follow the trajectory of past cryptocurrencies that saw sharp declines. As the situation unfolds, XRP holders and traders are bracing for a potentially volatile market ahead. With the current support zones at risk, the cryptocurrency’s price action will likely determine if XRP enters a new phase of severe market correction or continues to hold its ground. Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Addresses Trump Family’s Crypto Deals Amid Growing Controversy The post XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.7149-3.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.11883-8.90%
MAY
MAY$0.03777-2.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:42
Share

Trending News

More

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion

BTC supply on centralized exchanges is at a 7-year low