5 Worth Buying Cryptos: The Best Cryptos to Buy Now With Room to Run in 2025

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 20:53
What if you could trade every major asset, from gold and oil to Bitcoin and meme coins, inside a single platform without switching wallets, paying multiple fees, or losing precious time? For investors hunting the Best cryptos to buy now, this scenario isn’t just a dream; it’s becoming a reality.

While established names like Solana, Hyperliquid, and Cronos each bring strong ecosystems and communities, one project is already reshaping expectations: BlockchainFX ($BFX). Backed by a record-breaking presale, innovative trading model, and global adoption features like a Visa card, BlockchainFX is quickly being positioned as the most compelling opportunity in 2025. Let’s break down why BFX could be the strongest candidate among the Best cryptos to buy now.

BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Trading Super App Investors Can’t Ignore

BlockchainFX has already raised $7.75M+ (96.93% of its $8M soft cap) with 10,300+ investors onboard. The presale price of $0.024 per BFX, compared to its confirmed launch price of $0.05, offers a built-in upside of more than 100%. Add in the BLOCK30 bonus code, which gives an additional 30% in tokens for a limited time, and the early-stage ROI potential is unmatched.

Unlike most altcoins, BlockchainFX isn’t relying solely on hype. It’s built as a BlockchainFX crypto super app, a BlockchainFX trading platform where investors can seamlessly trade over 500 assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, commodities, bonds, and forex. Holders benefit daily through BlockchainFX staking rewards, with up to 70% of trading fees redistributed in BFX and USDT. For everyday usability, the BlockchainFX Visa card enables investors to spend globally, bridging the gap between DeFi and the traditional finance world.

Seamless Asset Swaps: Bridging DeFi and TradFi in Real Time

Today’s trading world is fragmented. Investors juggle multiple wallets, blockchains, and brokerages to move between asset classes. BlockchainFX is solving this problem by becoming the BlockchainFX bridge DeFi TradFi, enabling instant swaps across asset types.

Picture this: gold is swapped into Bitcoin, which can then move into meme coins like PEPE, then into oil futures, and finally into ETFs, all in seconds, all in one platform. This level of fluidity positions BlockchainFX uniquely among the Best cryptos to buy now, giving traders an edge that no other project provides. With its presale nearing completion, this might be the last window to buy BlockchainFX token at early-stage prices.

Hyperliquid ($HYPE): Rising Star of On-Chain Derivatives

Hyperliquid has quickly carved out a name as one of the most promising projects in the derivatives space. By delivering high-speed trading and deep liquidity, it has captured the attention of advanced traders seeking a decentralized alternative to centralized exchanges. The $HYPE token is gaining traction as the ecosystem expands, and its ranking among the top 30 cryptos shows impressive early adoption.

That said, Hyperliquid is competing in a highly specialized market. While it excels in derivatives, it doesn’t offer the multi-asset accessibility or broad utility of BlockchainFX. For investors evaluating the Best cryptos to buy now, HYPE is a strong sector-specific bet, but it lacks the all-in-one versatility of BFX.

Solana ($SOL): Speed, Scalability, and Ecosystem Growth

Solana remains one of the leading alternatives to Ethereum, famous for its low fees and near-instant transaction times. Its thriving ecosystem spans DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, making it a hub for developers and users alike. With institutional adoption growing and new integrations rolling out, SOL continues to be one of the Best cryptos to buy now for those seeking exposure to a fast, scalable blockchain.

However, Solana has also faced network reliability issues in the past, with outages drawing criticism. While its tech stack remains strong, the dependence on ecosystem health means SOL’s upside is tied to broader network resilience. Compared to BlockchainFX, which directly integrates with global financial markets, Solana feels more niche in its scope.

Cronos ($CRO): Building Utility Through Partnerships

Cronos, powered by Crypto.com, has developed a reputation for bringing crypto closer to mainstream users. Its partnerships, user-friendly app, and growing DeFi ecosystem have pushed CRO into the spotlight. For retail investors, CRO offers a familiar gateway into the world of digital assets, making it one of the Best cryptos to buy now for those focused on ease of access and adoption.

Still, CRO’s growth is heavily tied to Crypto.com’s brand strength and centralized business model. This reliance makes it less independent than decentralized ecosystems, such as Solana, or new models like BlockchainFX. For investors seeking diversified use cases beyond retail payments, BFX offers broader utility and more substantial upside potential.

Best Cryptos To Buy Summarised: Why BlockchainFX Dominates

Hyperliquid brings innovation in derivatives, Solana pushes speed and scalability, and Cronos builds mainstream gateways. Each has earned its place on the Best cryptos to buy now list. Yet BlockchainFX ($BFX) clearly dominates for those seeking a presale with maximum upside and unmatched global utility.

With its presale nearly capped at $8M, BlockchainFX presale participants enjoy early access at $0.024 before its confirmed launch price of $0.05. Daily rewards through BlockchainFX staking rewards, the convenience of a BlockchainFX Visa card, and a long-term vision of becoming the BlockchainFX bridge between DeFi and TradFi make it an investment opportunity that blends innovation with adoption.

Limited-Time Offer: 30% More BFX Tokens with Code BLOCK30 Before Presale Ends

For More Information:

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Frequently Asked Questions For Best Cryptos to Buy Now

What are the Best cryptos to buy now?

BlockchainFX ($BFX), Hyperliquid ($HYPE), Solana ($SOL), and Cronos ($CRO) are leading options, each with unique value.

Why is BlockchainFX the most compelling presale?

The BlockchainFX presale has raised $7.75M+, with 10,300+ investors. With a launch price of $0.05, buyers at $0.024 have a built-in 100% upside.

How can I buy the BlockchainFX token?

You can purchase with ETH, BTC, BNB, USDT, and SOL. Don’t forget to use the BLOCK30 code for 30% extra tokens.

What are BlockchainFX staking rewards?

Up to 70% of platform fees are shared back with holders of BFX and USDT, offering potential for passive income.

Does BlockchainFX offer real-world use?

Yes, the BlockchainFX Visa card enables spending tokens globally, bridging DeFi with TradFi in daily life.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
